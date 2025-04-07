Two men face off in finals of UK women’s pool tournament

by WorldTribune Staff, April 7, 2025 Real World News



The Ultimate Pool Women’s Pro Series Event 2 was held recently at Robin Park Leisure Centre in Wigan, England … but something was missing from the championship match.

What was missing?

There were no women in the women’s tournament final.

Harriet Haynes and Lucy Smith, a pair of men who say they are women, made it to the final match, Fox News reported.

Both men defeated four female opponents to reach the final, where Haynes prevailed.

The men have dominated their female opponents.

Smith won 85 of his 113 matches against women and 62 percent of 848 frames since 2021. Hayes had a similar winning record vs females, with a .750 winning percentage in his 241 matches and 61 percent of frames, Fox News said.

In 2024, Irish pool champion Kim O’Brien pulled out of the European Pool Championships after officials allowed Hayes to compete in the women’s category.

Pool champion Lynne Pinches also made it to the finals at the English Pool Association’s 2023 Champion of Champions Ladies event but opted to forfeit in protest after being required to face Haynes.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Two men will face each other for a women’s championship title at the Ultimate Pool Women’s Pro Series Event 2 tonight in Wigan, UK. Harriet Haynes and Lucy Smith, both trans-identified males, beat all female competitors to take the spots in the women’s final event. pic.twitter.com/CNrfPuWEB7 — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) April 6, 2025

Meanwhile, a male took first place during a girls’ high school track meet last week in Portland, Oregon.

The boy, who goes by Lia Rose, previously competed under the name Zachary, Fox News reported.

Lia Rose “won” while competing in the high jump at the Portland Interscholastic League Varsity Relays with a height of 4 feet, 8 inches, beating the second-place finisher by two inches.

According to athletic.net, while competing against JV boys May 3, 2023, Zachary Rose finished 11th out of 11 competitors with a jump of 4 feet, 6 inches.

President Donald Trump in February signed an executive order banning biological males from competing in women’s sports.

Transgender athlete Lia Rose wins girls event in Oregon… two years after finishing LAST against boys https://t.co/kmKGABh5uK — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 5, 2025

