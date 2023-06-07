Tucker in Twitter opener takes apart the Ukraine narrative

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 7, 2023

In his first broadcast on Twitter, Tucker Carlson dissected large chunks of the Russia-Ukraine narrative pushed by Team Biden and its major media allies which brook no opposition. He concluded by noting: “We’re told there are no gatekeepers here.” We shall see.

Racking up 71.6 million views in less than 24 hours on Tuesday, Carlson said it was likely that Ukraine blew up a major dam in the country’s southern territory as well as Russia’s Nordstream pipeline.

“This morning it looks like somebody blew up the Kakhovka Dam in southern Ukraine. The rushing wall of water wiped out entire villages, destroyed a critical hydropower plant, and as of tonight, puts the largest nuclear reactor in Europe in danger of melting down. So if this was intentional, it was not a military tactic. It was an act of terrorism. Then the question is, who did it? Well, let’s see,” Carlson said. “The Kokovka dam was effectively Russian. It was built by the Russian government. It currently sits in Russian controlled territory.”

Carlson continued: “The dam’s reservoir supplies water to Crimea, which has been, for the last 240 years, home of the Russian Black Sea fleet. Blowing up the dam may be bad for Ukraine, but it hurts Russia more. And for precisely that reason, the Ukrainian government has considered destroying it. In December, the Washington Post quoted a Ukrainian general saying his men had fired American made rockets at the dam’s floodgate as a test strike. So really, once the facts start coming in, it becomes much less of a mystery what might have happened to the dam. Any fair person would conclude that the Ukrainians probably blew it up, just as you would assume they blew up Nordstream, the Russian natural gas pipeline, last fall.”

The former Fox News host, who was fired from cable’s top rated news show in April, also slammed Big Media for ignoring the “bombshell of the millennium” in which a government whistleblower revealed that craft developed by non-human intelligence has been recovered by governments around the world.

Carlson also seemed to put Twitter owner Elon Musk on notice, saying towards the end of his monologue: “As of today, we’ve come to Twitter, which we hope will be the short-wave radio under the blankets. We are told there are no gatekeepers here. If that turns out to be false, we’ll leave … But in the meantime, we are grateful to be here.”

Meanwhile, Fox News notified Tucker Carlson’s lawyers on June 7, 2023 that the former prime-time anchor violated his contract with the network when he launched his own Twitter show one day earlier, according to the letter obtained by Axios. In response, Carlson’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman said:

“Fox defends its very existence on freedom of speech grounds. Now they want to take Tucker Carlson’s right to speak freely away from him because he took to social media to share his thoughts on current events.”

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish