Tucker Carlson says Murdoch clan pushed him to run against Trump in 2024

by WorldTribune Staff, June 26, 2025 Real World News



The Murdoch family pushed Tucker Carlson to run for president against Donald Trump in 2024, the former Fox News anchor said on his Tuesday broadcast.

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch, the son of media titan Rupert Murdoch, approached Carlson with the idea just weeks after Fox News cancelled his show in April 2023.

Lachlan Murdoch offered support for a potential Carlson presidential bid from “the whole Fox News apparatus,” including the Wall Street Journal, Carlson said.

Carlson said he immediately rejected the idea.

“The Murdochs really hate Trump. There’s no one who hates Trump more than the Murdochs,” Carlson said on Tuesday during a conversation with fellow former Fox News host Clayton Morris.

“In May of 2023, they asked me to run for president against Trump and said they would back me. Obviously, I’m not running for any, you know – I would never get elected,” Carlson said. “Plus, I like Trump. I mean, that’s the funny thing.”

Trump had announced his presidential bid in November 2022.

Carlson made the revelation more than three years after Lachlan Murdoch and Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott canceled his top-rated primetime show.

At the time, Fox had just paid a $787 million settlement to Dominion Voting Systems, which sued over claims that Carlson and other hosts spread lies about its voting machines during the 2020 election.

Multiple text messages sent by Carlson to colleagues over the course of the 2020 election were made public during discovery in the Dominion lawsuit.

The texts revealed that Carlson allegedly despised Trump behind the scenes while singing his praises on-air.

“I hate him passionately,” he wrote of Trump in private text messages sent on Jan. 4, 2021. “I can’t handle much more of this.”

During an appearance on WABC radio in March 2023, Carlson said he was “enraged” over his texts being revealed while attempting to walk them back.

Carlson’s full broadcast from Tuesday:

