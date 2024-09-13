Tucker Carlson: ‘It’s not that pets are being eaten; It’s that they are being sacrificed’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 13, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Kamala Harris and the ABC moderators who were obviously in her corner during Tuesday’s “debate” may laugh it off when Donald Trump says “they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats,” but problems with the 20,000 Haitian migrants who were delivered by the Biden-Harris administration to Springfield, Ohio are real.

Tucker Carlson pointed out that the fact-checking fight missed the point: The migrants come from a country where the “dominant religion is witchcraft” and that missing pets in Springfield are possibly being used as sacrifices.

TUCKER: It’s not that the pets are being eaten, it’s that the pets are being sacrificed. We’ve imported 5% of the population of a country where the dominant religion is witchcraft pic.twitter.com/9YkiHe7Isi — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 13, 2024

While legacy media has paid a great deal of attention to painting the eating of pets or ducks and geese in Springfield as a “conspiracy theory,” no attention is being paid to the real problems of inserting 20,000 migrants into a town of 58,000 people.

On Thursday, WorldTribune.com reported on the death of 71-year-old Springfield resident Kathy Heaton, who was killed on Dec. 1 when she was struck by a car as she was collecting her trash can from her driveway.

“That morning, though, a Haitian immigrant was allegedly driving recklessly when he struck and killed her. I say allegedly, because to this day there’s been no punishment, not even for the expired tags on the vehicle he was driving,” Heaton’s daughter-in-law said at a recent City Commission meeting.

Major media also largely ignored what happened in Springfield in August 2023, when 36-year-old Haitian immigrant Hermanio Joseph lost control of a minivan he was driving without a valid U.S. license and strayed into the path of an oncoming school bus.

The bus driver swerved to avoid Joseph, and went careening off the road, throwing 11-year-old Aiden Clark from a window and fatally crushing him as the vehicle rolled. Twenty other kids were hospitalized.

Joseph had been living in Springfield for over a year at the time of the accident, according to Spectrum News. He was sentenced to at least nine years in prison.

J.D. Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate and an Ohio senator, was one of the first major politicians to amplify the reports of migrants eating pets in Springfield.

“People have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn’t be in this country,” Vance wrote on X Monday.

Vance has defended his amplification of the claims.

“Senator Vance has received a high volume of calls and emails over the past several weeks from concerned citizens in Springfield: his tweet is based on what he is hearing from them. The city has faced an influx of 15,000-20,000 Haitian migrants over the past four years, stressing public resources and leading to housing shortages, all thanks to Kamala Harris’s policy of extending temporary protected status designations,” a Vance spokesperson told The Hill.

“Many residents have contacted Senator Vance to share their concerns over crime and traffic accidents, and to express that they no longer feel safe in their own homes. Unlike the liberal media, J.D. takes his constituents’ concerns seriously.”

