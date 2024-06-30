Tucker Carlson in Australia analyzes the debate

by WorldTribune Staff, June 30, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



While politicians and pundits were panicking over Joe Biden’s disastrous performance in Thursday night’s debate, Donald Trump pointed out, and polling confirms, that he was the victor.

Trump posted on social media; “This past Thursday night was a defeat not only for Biden, but for the entire Radical Left Democrat Party and the Fake News Media who have been lying to the American People as our Country was being destroyed.

“The Joe Biden on stage Thursday night was the SAME Joe Biden who gave us Open Borders, crushing inflation, rampant crime, two new wars, a disastrous Afghanistan embarrassment, and one international humiliation after another — and it will only get worse.

“The whole world should know that while Biden is the worst president in the history of our Country, America will be strong again, and very soon!”

Tucker Carlson, meanwhile, was completing his tour Down Under and provided the following analysis of what was scheduled as the first of two presidential debates:

