Tucker Carlson blasts Obama’s ‘divisive’ eulogy of Rep. Lewis

by WorldTribune Staff, July 31, 2020

President Obama’s eulogy of Democrat Rep. John Lewis on Thursday was nothing more than a “divisive and dishonest campaign speech,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson said.

In the eulogy, Obama called for an end to the filibuster so Democrats could enact changes to the nation’s election laws. Obama referred to the filibuster as a “Jim Crow relic.”

The filibuster is a parliamentary rule that requires 60 members of the Senate to agree to allow a bill to proceed to a final vote.

It was Democrats who actually used the filibuster to block civil rights legislation.

“Imagine if some greasy politician showed up at your loved one’s funeral and started throwing around stupid partisan talking points about Senate procedure. Can you imagine that?” Carlson said.

“You would be shocked if that happened. You’d probably walk out. Desecrating a funeral with campaign slogans? What kind of person would do that?”

Carlson continued: “Democrats in the audience didn’t seem offended, they didn’t blink, they cheered. It all seemed normal to them and why wouldn’t it? Political power is their religion. It’s not out of place in a church, it’s what they worship. People who politicize a funeral will do anything and they are trying to.”

Carlson went on to call Obama “one of the sleaziest and most dishonest figures in the history of American politics.”

Obama said: “If all this takes eliminating the filibuster, another Jim Crow relic, in order to secure the God-given rights of every American, then that’s what we should do.”

The New York Post pointed out that, during Obama’s tenure, the filibuster was used to block him from passing a more sweeping healthcare overhaul, with rebel Democratic centrists such as then-Sens. Max Baucus of Montana and Ben Nelson of Nebraska empowered to extract concessions.

In an op-ed last year, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, defended the current filibuster rule.

“We recognize what everyone should recognize — there are no permanent victories in politics. No Republican has any trouble imagining the laundry list of socialist policies that 51 Senate Democrats would happily inflict on Middle America in a filibuster-free Senate,” McConnell wrote. “In this country, radical changes face a high bar by design.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is playing a key role in shaping the agenda of empty vessel Democrat candidate Joe Biden, has come out in favor of ending the filibuster.

But several Democrats and Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine, who caucuses with the Democrats, have said they oppose ending the filibuster.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media