Truth matters: Jacob Chansley released after 27 months in confinement

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 30, 2023

Jacob Chansley, also known as the “QAnon Shaman,” has been moved from prison to an Arizona-based halfway house after serving 16 months of his sentence for his role in the Jan. 6 protest.

Chansley, 35, had been held in solitary confinement for 11 months prior to his sentence.

“It is appropriate this gentle and intelligent young man be permitted to move forward with the next stage of what undoubtedly will be a law-abiding and enriching life,” Albert S. Watkins, the attorney who handled Chansley’s plea and sentencing, told the Washington Examiner.”

Chansley’s release comes just weeks after Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed new video evidence from Jan. 6, 2021 showing Capitol Police escorting Chansley down the halls of the U.S. Capitol and through the doors of the Senate, prompting Watkins to demand his onetime client be freed.

The footage drew skepticism about whether Chansley was in fact ever violent during his entry of the Capital.

Bureau of Prison (BOP) records show that Chansley has been moved to the Residential Reentry Management field office in Phoenix. He will be released from the halfway house on May 25.

Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in prison after entering a plea bargain that resulted in a single count of obstruction of an official proceeding.

“Release to Halfway House is pursuant to standard BOP policy, and generally comes with 6 months left in term of imprisonment — so 36 months was the ‘target’ for release to a Halfway House, which would have been August,” William Shipley, Chansley’s current attorney, told the Washington Examiner.

Shipley also noted Chansley’s sentence length was “subject to him obtaining certain ‘credits’ for completing programs” while in prison custody and that by completing those programs, he earned a shorter sentence.

“His release date is not ‘early’ — it is as calculated by BOP policy taking the credits into account,” Shipley added.

Shipley said Wednesday night that Chansley “will make his thoughts known about all that has happened when it is the right time to do so.”

Jacob Chansley Q Shaman was NOT released early. This is his lawyer explaining March 2023 was ALWAYS his release date. Do not give DOJ credit. They did not release him early. https://t.co/XJ1dKbbcbP — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 30, 2023

