Trump’s personal touch said to enhance motivation of security detail

by WorldTribune Staff, September 17, 2024



One day after the second attempt on his life his two months, Donald Trump met with the sheriff’s deputies from Martin County, Florida who were involved in the traffic stop which resulted in would-be assassin Ryan Routh being taken into custody.

Trump, who met with Martin County Sheriff William Snyder and the deputies at Mar-a-Lago, is known to use a personal touch with his security detail.

Former attorney Lin Wood posted on Telegram:

“I am told that President Trump makes it a point when possible to speak with each of his Secret Service agents at each shift change. He knows their names. He knows their wives’ names and asks about them. He knows their children’s names and asks about them.

“I am told he did the same thing with the workers who built his buildings in NYC.

“Loyalty is earned and is a two-way street. President Trump has earned the REAL loyalty of many. Not the loyalty of the Ruling Elite, but the loyalty of We the People.”

Snyder credited the work of his deputies with nabbing Routh as he was driving on I-95 after fleeing the Trump International golf course in West Palm Beach after Trump’s Secret Service detail spotted the barrel of Routh’s AK-style rifle pointed through a fence.

Snyder told reporters: “We were able to get a hit on that vehicle on I-95 as it was headed into Martin County.” After getting the information on the tag number and vehicle description, they sent “every available unit … out.”

The officers covered all exits going down I-95 and they were able to spot the car fitting Routh’s profile.

“One of my road patrol deputies very alertly — even though it was weekend traffic and I-95 — saw the vehicle and called it out,” Snyder added. A deputy followed Routh’s vehicle until a couple of trucks were able to get to the location of the car, and then the with trucks’ “big front-end bumpers” the police were able to bring Routh to a stop without having to engage in a car chase.

Routh reportedly had been waiting to target Trump on the golf course for nearly 12 hours before taking his position around 300-500 yards away from Trump, who was playing the 5th hole on the course when Secret Service who were scouting two holes ahead spotted Routh.

Trump meets with deputies from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, who initiated the traffic stop on I-95 and apprehended Ryan Routh. pic.twitter.com/PeMrufJduI — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 17, 2024

