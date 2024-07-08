Trump’s 20-plank 2024 election platform approved by RNC

by WorldTribune Staff, July 8, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The Republican Party’s platform committee on Monday approved Donald Trump’s 2024 election platform which emphasizes border security and reining in inflation while also adapting the party’s stance on abortion for the first time in four decades.

Trump’s 20-plank platform leads with promises to “seal the border and stop the migrant invasion,” “carry out the largest deportation operation in history,” and “end inflation and make America affordable again.”

“Only President Trump can restore our economy, restore our Southern Border, and restore America’s standing in the world,” RNC Chairman Michael Whatley and Co-Chair Lara Trump said in a statement.

The platform states: “President Trump and Republicans will reverse the Democrats’ destructive Open Borders Policies that have allowed criminal gangs and Illegal Aliens from around the World to roam the United States without consequences. The Republican Party is committed to sending Illegal Aliens back home and removing those who have violated our Laws.”

Support American Journalism

Trump’s platform also calls for completion of the border wall, the end of federal funding for sanctuary cities, and prioritize “merit-based immigration.”

The platform further calls for making President Trump’s 2017 tax cuts permanent and for cutting federal regulations.

On the economy, the platform furthers the campaign’s embrace of cryptocurrency, vowing to “defend the right to mine Bitcoin, and ensure every American has the right to self-custody of their Digital Assets, and transact free from Government Surveillance and Control.” It further expressed opposition to the creation of a central bank digital currency.

The platform drops the GOP’s long held plank pushing for a federal right to life law due to the Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling that abortion is a state’s right issue.

“We proudly stand for families and Life. We believe that the 14th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States guarantees that no person can be denied Life or Liberty without Due Process, and that the States are, therefore, free to pass Laws protecting those Rights,” the platform states. “After 51 years, because of us, that power has been given to the States and to a vote of the People.”

“We will oppose Late Term Abortion, while supporting mothers and policies that advance Prenatal Care, access to Birth Control, and IVF (fertility treatments),” Trump added.

During the CNN presidential debate, Trump expressed support for exceptions to abortion bans in the cases of rape, incest, and threats to the life of the mother.

“I believe the exceptions. I am a person that believes, and frankly, I think it’s important to believe in the exceptions,” he said at the time. “Some people, you have to follow your heart. Some people don’t believe in that, but I believe in the exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother. I think it’s very important.”

Your Choice