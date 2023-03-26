Trump wows Waco: Crowds ‘as far as the eye can see’; Mourns ‘banana republic’, Supreme Court

by WorldTribune Staff, March 26, 2023

Speaking before a massive crowd at a rally in Waco, Texas on Saturday, former President Donald Trump said that 2024 will be “the final battle” against “open border fanatics” and “stupid warmongers” including Sen. Mitch McConnell, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Chuck Schumer, and Joe Biden.

“You put me back in the White House, their reign will be over, and America will be a free nation once again,” Trump vowed.

Praising Texas, Texans and crowds “as far as the eye can see,” Trump slammed the “Department of Injustice” and District Attorney Alvin Bragg for orchestrating a Manhattan grand jury investigation that my indict him.

“He stacked his office with D.C. operatives [with] a man named Matthew Colangelo, one of the top people in the Department of Justice, was moved into the Manhattan DA’s office to make sure that Trump got taken care of. They couldn’t get it done in Washington,” he said.

“Between our borders, our elections, and the weaponization of law enforcement, a banana republic, that’s what we’ve become,” Trump told the crowd. “The weaponization of our justice system is not, as some have called it, a political spectacle. This is the central issue of our time. … Either the deep state destroys America or we destroy the deep state. That is the way that it has got to be.”

Trump said he will strengthen border control enforcement and end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “I will prevent World War III, which we’re heading into,” he said.

“High level politicians that work in the United States government,” have become a huge threat, the former president said. “We got crazy people like Schiff — Shifty Schiff — and Hillary and all of these people… All they want to do is investigate everybody, but they are the ones that are really under investigation.”

Trump slammed the investigations of him in New York, Georgia, and by the Justice Department as being choreographed by his political opponents in Washington.

He said he was an example of why the “weaponization of law enforcement” was one of the biggest problem the U.S. faces, telling the crowd: “They’re coming after you.”

He also had praise for House Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan and Oversight chair James Comer who have called on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg appear before their committees to explain what they said is his politicized pursuit of Trump.

Jordan and Comer had said in a letter sent to Bragg’s office: “Our Committees are conducting oversight of your reported effort to indict a former President of the United States and current declared candidate for that office,” requesting that Bragg “voluntarily cooperate with our oversight by providing relevant documents and testimony.”

Jordan and Comer added: “We received a reply letter sent on your behalf dated March 23, 2023, which set forth several purported reasons for why you could not cooperate with our investigation. Notably, your reply letter did not dispute the central allegations at issue — that you, under political pressure from left-wing activists and former prosecutors in your office, are reportedly planning to use an alleged federal campaign finance violation, previously declined by federal prosecutors, as a vehicle to extend the statute of limitations on an otherwise misdemeanor offense and indict for the first time in history a former President of the United States. Moreover, you are apparently attempting to upgrade a misdemeanor charge to a felony using an untested legal theory at the same time when you are simultaneously downgrading felony charges to misdemeanors in a majority of other cases in your jurisdiction.”

Trump on Saturday also criticized prospective GOP presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who has yet to officially announce a 2024 bid — and claimed DeSantis was “dropping like a rock” in the polls.

Trump stressed: “The Supreme Court didn’t have the courage to do what was right about the 2020 election,” later adding that “the stakes of this election could not be more clear. Either we surrender to the demonic forces demolishing our country, or we defeat them in a landslide on Nov. 5, 2024.”

