Trump world, Dec. 10: Heroes and heroines matter; Canada? Not so much

by WorldTribune Staff, December 10, 2024



In a Dec. 10 Truth Social post, President-elect Donald Trump proclaimed: “America is going to start building monuments to our great heroes and heroines again!!! DJT”.

The Antifa-BLM riots during the summer of 2020 featured the destruction of many such monuments, followed by years of colleges, cities, and states removing statues and monuments which triggered woke students and residents.

At the time, Trump said those who vandalized the monuments faced 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act.

Trump reiterated on Dec. 10 that America’s heroes and heroines matter.

Then, there is Canada.

How much does the Justin Trudeau-led Great White North matter right about now?

Trump recently hosted Trudeau at Mar=a-Lago and wrote the following on Truth Social:

“It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada. I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all! DJT”.

Trudeau had jetted to Florida last week days after Trump threatened to impose sweeping tariffs on Canadian and Mexican products.

Trump said he would slap 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico unless they stopped the flow of illegal aliens and illicit drugs into the United States.

Sources told Fox News that Trump had told Trudeau during their meeting that if a tariff for failing to address trade and immigration issues would kill Canada’s economy, maybe it should become the 51st state.

“We discussed many important topics that will require both countries to work together to address, like the fentanyl and drug crisis that has decimated so many lives as a result of illegal immigration, fair trade deals that do not jeopardize American workers and the massive trade deficit the U.S. has with Canada,” Trump wrote on Truth Social last week.

Trump added: “I made it very clear that the United States will no longer sit idly by as our citizens become victims to the scourge of this drug epidemic, caused mainly by the drug cartels, and fentanyl pouring in from China. Too much death and hardship!”

