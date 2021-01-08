Trump won’t attend Biden inauguration

by WorldTribune Staff, January 8, 2021

President Donald Trump on Jan. 8 announced that he will not attend the inauguration of Joe Biden.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” the president wrote on Twitter.

Trump made the announcement one day after Congress certified Biden’s electoral votes. Trump has not conceded the election but has said there will be a peaceful transition of power.

Shortly after Twitter lifted a suspension on his profile, Trump sent a message to his supporters, advising that they will have a “giant voice” going forward.

“The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!” Trump wrote.

Biden’s handlers sent him out to blame Trump for the breach of the Capitol.

Biden read a message from his handlers on Thursday which said that those who massed on Capitol Hill intending to disrupt a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 “weren’t protesters. Don’t dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob — insurrectionists, domestic terrorists. It’s that basic.”

