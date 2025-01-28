Trump White House reveals drones over NJ were authorized by FAA for research

by WorldTribune Staff, January 28, 2025 Real World News



In December, then-President-elect Donald Trump slammed the Biden-Harris administration’s response to residents in New Jersey and other states freaking out over numerous drone sightings in the night skies.

Trump said the Biden team knew where the mysterious drone sightings along the East Coast were coming and going from but was intentionally keeping the details from the public.

“Look, our military knows where they took off from. If it’s a garage, they can go right into that garage. They know where it came from and where it went. And for some reason, they don’t want to comment. And I think they’d be better off saying what it is. Our military knows and our president knows. And for some reason, they want to keep people in suspense. I can’t imagine it’s the enemy because it was the enemy they’d blast it out,” Trump said at the time.

On Tuesday, Trump told the people: “This was not the enemy.”

During the first press briefing of the new Trump administration on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that the drones had been authorized by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Leavitt read a statement from President Donald Trump, who said: “After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons. Many of these drones were also hobbyists, recreational and private individuals that enjoy flying drones. In time, it got worse due to curiosity. This was not the enemy.”

Why the shroud of mystery from the Biden team?

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “Karoline Leavitt announces the NJ drones had received approval by the Biden FAA. So many people fell for this…

Imagine if you had gone in front of the whole world and told everyone the U.S. was under attack by covert drones. And then finding out that the Biden Admin had authorized them, but lied about it.”

The Biden-Harris FBI and DHS released a joint statement on Dec. 13 stating: “We have no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or public safety threat or have a foreign nexus. The FBI, DHS and our federal partners, in close coordination with the New Jersey State Police, continue to deploy personnel and technology to investigate this situation and confirm whether the reported drone flights are actually drones or are instead manned aircraft or otherwise inaccurate sightings.”

“Historically, we have experienced cases of mistaken identity, where reported drones are, in fact, manned aircraft or facilities. We are supporting local law enforcement in New Jersey with numerous detection methods but have not corroborated any of the reported visual sightings with electronic detection,” they added.

The FAA in December had issued “temporary flight restrictions” over Bedminster, New Jersey, which included Trump’s golf course. The FAA said earlier in December, “Safely integrating drones into the National Airspace System is a key priority for the FAA. We look into all reports of unauthorized drone operations and investigate when appropriate,”

The drone sightings led to air traffic in and out of Stewart International Airport being temporarily blocked, with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul saying in a statement, “Last night, the runways at Stewart Airfield were shut down for approximately one hour due to drone activity in the airspace. This has gone too far.”

Karoline Leavitt says the drones that were flying over New Jersey were “authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons. Many of these drones were also hobbyist, recreational, and private individuals that enjoy flying drones.” pic.twitter.com/jSo8D16QKP — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 28, 2025

