Trump weighed in early with analysis of Reagan Airport midair collision tragedy

by WorldTribune Staff, January 30, 2025



American Eagle Flight No. 5342, which was operated by PSA Airlines, collided midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter minutes before 9 p.m. Wednesday while approaching a runway at Reagan National Airport, the FAA said.

The plane was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members on a flight from Wichita, Kansas. There were three soldiers aboard the helicopter. There were no survivors, reports say.

President Donald Trump, like millions, watched video loops of the tragedy accompanied by nonstop commentary from news anchors and “experts” based on very little information.

He posted his assessment on Truth Social and Telegram at 12:30 a.m.:

“The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!

“What a terrible night this has been. God bless you all!”

On Thursday, Trump addressed the nation and took questions from the media regarding the tragedy:

