Trump waxes cosmic on peace initiatives and ‘souls’ saved: Aims for ‘heaven if possible’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 19, 2025 Real World News



Fighting wars in the 21st century against nuclear superpowers and entrenched political-media power hubs involves winning hearts and minds, President Donald John Trump has apparently concluded.

Trump touts his remarkable array of peace initiatives around the globe in the months since his triumphant return to the White House. At the same time he is realistic about his chances of winning a Nobel Peace Prize from the globalists who award it annually to those deemed worthy.

But saving lives takes precedence over any prize, and it is in this realm where the president hopes to secure his ticket to heaven in addition to sealing the peace deal.

Trump believes that helping usher in an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine and saving thousands of lives would be “one of the reasons” he gets into heaven.

“I want to try and get to heaven if possible. I hear I’m not doing well. I hear I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole. But if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons,” the president said in an interview on Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning.

In just the first seven and a half months of his second term, Trump has brokered peace between India and Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Armenia, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Thailand and Cambodia.

“I think I saved a lot of lives with India, Pakistan, they were going at it, planes were being shot down. That was going to be maybe a nuclear war if I let that go.”

During the June signing of a peace deal between Rwanda and the DRC in the White House, Trump said: “Today, the violence and destruction comes to an end, and the entire region begins a new chapter of hope and opportunity, harmony, prosperity, and peace.”

Trump hosted the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in the White House earlier this month, saying that under the agreement “Armenia and Azerbaijan are committing to stop all fighting forever, open up commerce, travel, and diplomatic relations, and respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

A ceasefire was reached between Thailand and Cambodia in July, with Trump announcing at the time: “I am pleased to announce that, after the involvement of President Donald J. Trump, both Countries have reached a CEASEFIRE and PEACE. Congratulations to all! By ending this War, we have saved thousands of lives. I have instructed my Trade Team to restart negotiations on Trade.”

Trump also is intent on bringing home missing children, which he said is a major problem worldwide.

On Monday, Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

Ursula von der Leyen, the distinguished and Highly Respected President of the European Commission, and I have been discussing the massive Worldwide problem of missing children. This is, likewise, a big subject with my wife, Melania. It is a subject at the top of all lists, and the World will work together to solve it, hopefully bringing them home to their families!

Trump on ending the Ukraine Russia war: “I want to try and get to heaven if possible. I hear I’m not doing well. I hear I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole. But if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons.” pic.twitter.com/8Jj46S5CjA — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 19, 2025

Beat The Press