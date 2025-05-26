Trump warns Putin could face ‘the downfall of Russia’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 26, 2025 Real World News



In returning to the White House from the West Point Military Academy on Sunday evening, President Donald Trump was asked to provide an “update” on the Ukraine war: “Yeah I’ll give you an update, I’m not happy with what Putin’s doing, he’s killing a lot of people.”

Of Russia’s missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, Trump said: “I don’t like it at all, OK? We’re in the middle of talking and he’s shooting rockets into Kyiv and other cities and I don’t like it at all… I’m surprised, I’m very surprised, we’ll see what we’re going to do.”

“Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Putin mouthpiece Dmitry Medvedev on Sunday shared a map suggesting that Putin aims to turn the whole of Ukraine — apart from a tiny sliver on Poland’s border — into a “buffer zone.”

Trump warned: “I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia.”

Trump also said Ukraine’s leader, Volodymury Zelenskyy, should be more cooperative. He said: “President Zelenskyy is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop.”

Since a large-scale prisoner swap over the weekend, Russia-Ukraine peace talks appear to have stalled. Russia said no more peace talks had been scheduled.

Asked about Trump’s remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov hit back but also thanked the president for helping to enable ceasefire talks.

“We are really grateful to the Americans and to President Trump personally for their assistance in organizing and launching this negotiation process,” he said. “Of course, at the same time, this is a very crucial moment, which is associated, of course, with the emotional overload of everyone absolutely and with emotional reactions.”

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has claimed that that a “massive” Ukrainian drone attack targeted Putin’s helicopter as the Russian leader visited the Kursk region earlier this week.

Russian air defense officer Yury Dashkin said on Sunday that Putin’s helicopter was at the “epicenter of an operation to repel a massive drone attack” on Tuesday, state media RT reported.

Putin’s helicopter became embroiled in an “unprecedented” drone attack comprised of dozens of fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Dashkin claimed.

“I would like to stress the fact that the intensity of the attacks during the flight of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s aircraft over the territory of Kursk Region increased significantly,” he said.

On Saturday, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov blamed “some European nations led by the UK, France, Germany, and the EU leadership” for the increased level of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia.

