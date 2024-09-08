Trump warns all who plan to cheat in election: ‘Cease and desist’; Feds who censored will be fired

by WorldTribune Staff, September 8, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump put the political establishment nationwide on notice with his sharply-worded warning that the 2024 election will be heavily scrutinized to avoid cheating.

Prison awaits those caught cheating, the former president said:

“CEASE & DESIST: I, together with many Attorneys and Legal Scholars, am watching the Sanctity of the 2024 Presidential Election very closely because I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election.”

The 2020 election, Trump added, “was a Disgrace to our Nation! Therefore, the 2024 Election, where Votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again.”

Trump continued: “We cannot let our Country further devolve into a Third World Nation, AND WE WON’T! Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials. Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country.”

Meanwhile, during a campaign rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin on Saturday, Trump vowed to fire any federal employee who engaged in censorship during the Biden-Harris administration.

“I will sign an executive order banning any federal employee from colluding to limit speech, and we will fire every federal bureaucrat who is engaged in domestic censorship under the Harris regime,” Trump said.

A recently resurfaced video clip from 2019 shows Kamala Harris complaining about Trump’s posts on Twitter, under founder Jack Dorsey. The clip shows Harris talking to CNN’s Jake Tapper following a debate between the many candidates vying for the Democratic nomination that year. The two discussed whether Trump should be permanently banned from Twitter. He was later banned in the early days of 2021, shortly before Harris and Joe Biden were sworn in as vice president and president, respectively. Harris said that she believed there should be enhanced accountability for social media platforms.

Elon Musk shared the recirculated clip, saying “This is what she actually believes. Free speech is the bedrock of democracy and the Democratic Party (Kamala is just a puppet) wants to destroy it.”

On the postponement of sentencing in his New York hush money case, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “The Manhattan D.A. Witch Hunt has been postponed because everyone realizes that there was NO CASE, I DID NOTHING WRONG! It is a political attack against me by Comrade Kamala Harris and other Radical Left Opponents for purposes of Election Interference, and is a case that should have never been brought. Nothing like this has ever happened in the United States of America – IT IS STRICTLY THIRD WORLD, BANANA REPUBLIC “STUFF.” Importantly, The Public understands this, and so does every Legal Scholar, Expert, and Luminary, including Andy McCarthy, Jonathan Turley, Alan Dershowitz, Mark Levin, Steven Calabresi, David Rivkin, Gregg Jarrett, Katie and Andrew Cherkasky, Elie Honig, and many others. I greatly appreciate the words “if necessary” being utilized in the Decision, because there should be no “if necessary” – This case should be rightfully terminated, as we prepare for the Most Important Election in the History of our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump also took on the Cheneys, who have vowed not to vote Republican this year: “Dick Cheney is an irrelevant RINO, along with his daughter, who lost by the largest margin in the History of Congressional Races! They couldn’t get Scooter Libby, who did so much for them (but was so unfairly treated!), PARDONED. I did it! He’s the King of Endless, Nonsensical Wars, wasting Lives and Trillions of Dollars, just like Comrade Kamala Harris. I am the Peace President, and only I will stop World War III! What Liz Cheney did with the Unselect Committee of Political Losers is unthinkable. She and her Unselects deleted and destroyed all evidence and information – IT’S GONE. Much of it proved that Nancy Pelosi was responsible for J6 – DIDN’T PROVIDE SECURITY. Cheney and the others should be prosecuted for what they did, but Comrade Kamala is even worse!”

