Trump warning: ‘Temperature must be brought down’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 15, 2022

Anger across America has reached a boiling point and the “temperature must be brought down,” former President Donald Trump said in his first interview since the FBI raid on his Florida residence at Mar-a-Lago.

“People are so angry at what is taking place,” Trump told Fox News Digital on Monday, one week after the raid. “Whatever we can do to help — because the temperature has to be brought down in the country. If it isn’t, terrible things are going to happen.”

Trump said he told the Department of Justice he would do whatever he could to help but “has not heard” back from the DOJ on his offer.

In the Fox interview, Trump also referenced the “years of fake witch hunts and phony Russia, Russia, Russia schemes and scams,” emphasizing that “nothing happens to those people who perpetuate that — nothing happens with them.”

He added: “And then they break into a president’s house — a sneak attack where it was totally — no one ever thought a thing like this would happen.”

Trump said in a later statement:

“America has never suffered this kind of ABUSE in Law Enforcement! For the FBI to RAID the home of the 45th President of the United States, or any President for that matter, is totally unheard of and unthinkable. This Break In was a sneak attack on democracy (our Republic!), and was both unannounced and done at a time when the President was not even present. It was for political, not legal reasons, and our entire Country is angry, hurt, and greatly embarrassed by it. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

“Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else. This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!”

Lawyer and Trump supporter Lin Wood noted in a post on Telegram:

“Has our republic reached the point of moral decay that we are willing to take no action when a coup of our Presidency and our Constitution has clearly been attempted???

“Will we continue to concede our right to govern our republic to the ruling elite???

“In our current politics, the Democrats and the RINOS are in power with the exception of our President, Donald J. Trump.

“The Democrats and RINOS are members of the club of the ruling elite. They are communists. It is a big club. President Trump is not in the club. Neither are We The People.

“The FAKE Patriots who want to delay, distract, and move on are also members of the club. They want to seize the Presidency away from President Trump and regain it for the club.

“The power in our republic belongs to the people. We are a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.

“We must turn back to God’s face, repent, and cease our evil ways. We must act in accordance with God’s law found in the Holy Bible.

“We must support President Trump. We must support the brave members of the United States Military. We must support those who are trying to do God’s will for our nation.

“I believe God’s will is for our nation to be a nation under God which remains free and becomes an INFLUENCE for freedom to the world.

“We are waiting on others to do our job for us. That is what got us into this mess in the first place. Those who can lead us to victory are waiting on us. We must speak out and demand that justice and TRUTH prevail over tyranny and lies.”

