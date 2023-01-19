Trump vows to stop Chinese ownership of American land, infrastructure, assets

by WorldTribune Staff, January 19, 2023

When he retakes the White House, former President Donald Trump has vowed to prohibit Chinese nationals from buying U.S. farmland or owning American telecommunications, energy, technology, or medical supplies companies.

“China is buying up our technology. They’re buying up food supplies. They’re buying up our farmland. They’re buying up our minerals and natural resources. They’re buying up our ports and shipping terminals. And with the help of corrupt influence-peddlers like the Biden crime family, China is even trying to buy up the pillars of the US energy industry,” Trump said in a video released on Truth Social.

“While some are focused on China’s purchases near power plants and military bases, the fact is we should be very concerned about all Chinese Communist activity in the United States. As I’ve long said, economic security is national security,” Trump continues.

“China does not allow American companies to take over their critical infrastructure and America should not allow China to take over our critical infrastructure … To protect our country, we need to enact aggressive new restrictions on Chinese ownership of any vital infrastructure in the United States, including energy, technology, telecommunications, farmland, natural resources, medical supplies and other strategic national assets.

“We should stop all future Chinese purchases in these essential industries. And we should begin the process of forcing the Chinese to sell any current holdings that put our national security at risk,” the former president goes on. “If we don’t do this, the United States will be owned by China, which would make them very happy. When I’m president, I will ensure that America’s future remains firmly in American hands, just as I did when I was president before. It’ll happen again and our country will be stronger than ever.”

A handful of states already ban or restrict foreign ownership of U.S. farmland, including Hawaii and Idaho.

California’s Democrat-dominated state legislature in August 2022 passed a bill to ban “a foreign government from purchasing, acquiring, leasing or holding an interest, as defined, in agricultural land,” but Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed it in September, saying the ban “would create new and arduous responsibilities” for state employees.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has also embraced the idea of restricting Chinese investment.

“We don’t want to have holdings by hostile nations. If you look at the Chinese Communist Party, they’ve been very active throughout the Western Hemisphere in gobbling up land and investing in different things,” DeSantis said at a press conference last week. “My view is … OK, yeah, no farmland, but why would you want them buying residential developments or things like that? I don’t want them owning subdivisions … we do not need to have CCP influence in Florida’s economy.”

