Trump vows to ban biological males from women’s sports

by WorldTribune Staff, October 20, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The frequency of women and girls’ sports teams boycotting events where biological males are playing for opposing teams is increasing.

The University of Nevada’s women’s volleyball team has said this week it would not play its scheduled match with San Jose State, which features biological male Blaire Fleming.

University of Nevada outside hitter Sia Liilii said: “The vast majority of our team decided this is something we wanted to take a stand on. We didn’t want to play against a male player.

“In all of our team meetings it just kept coming back to the fact that men do not belong in women’s sports. If you’re born a biological male, you don’t belong in women’s sports. It’s not even about this individual athlete. It’s about fair competition and safety for everyone.”

Support American Journalism

On the eve of its Sept. 28 match at San Jose State, Boise State released a 48-word statement revealing it would not play and would accept a forfeit loss. Wyoming and Utah State followed by forfeiting October matches against the Spartans.

North Carolina high school volleyball player Payton McNabb suffered a concussion after a biological male player’s spike hit her in the face during a September 2022 volleyball match. She described ongoing medical symptoms in a legislative testimony given in April 2023.

A high school soccer team in New Hampshire became the latest team to forfeit a match rather than compete against a biological male opponent.

Bishop Brady high school in Concord was scheduled to play Kearsarge High on Friday night, but the girls elected not to compete, OutKick.com reported.

Bishop Brady high school varsity girls soccer team in NH forfeits and accepts a loss against opposing team whose star player is a man. They are the second team in the district to do so. This is the way. #BOYcott pic.twitter.com/JhgEXPCIBV — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 19, 2024

GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump vowed that if he is returned to the White House he will ban biological males from competing in womens’ and girls’ sports.

“We stop it. We absolutely stop it. You can’t have it. It’s a man playing in the game,” Trump said during a town hall with Fox News host Harris Faulkner on Wednesday after being asked a question on the topic by a woman whose granddaughters are involved in sports. “I mean, physically from a muscular standpoint. Even if it was a little bit less, maybe they do all sorts of tests and drugs and everything else. Look at what’s happened in swimming. Look at the records that are being broken.”

“You just ban it, the president bans it. You just don’t let it happen,” Trump said after Faulkner asked how he would address the issue.

Don’t Trust AI With the News and Your Children’s Future