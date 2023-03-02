Trump unloads on Fox News, Rupert Murdoch, Paul Ryan

by WorldTribune Staff, March 2, 2023

Former President Donald Trump slammed Fox News and Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch for what he described as their “weak and ineffective” defense in a lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems over Fox’s coverage of the 2020 election.

Dominion sued Fox News and Fox Corp. for $1.6 billion, alleging that Fox News anchors and guests defamed the election systems company by reporting and commenting on charges by Trump and lawyers representing and supporting him that there was massive fraud in the November 2020 vote.

According to a recent court filing, Murdoch said in a deposition that some Fox News hosts “endorsed” Trump’s election dispute. Murdoch said he found those claims to be “bulls— and damaging,” and acknowledged that he “would have liked us to be stronger in denouncing” the election fraud allegations.

“Why is Rupert Murdoch throwing his anchors under the table, which also happens to be killing his case and infuriating his viewers, who will again be leaving in droves – they already are,” Trump said on Wednesday.

“There was so much Voter Fraud & Irregularities in the 2020 Presidential Election that it amazes me how weak and ineffective FoxNews is at portraying itself in the lawsuit against them. They look too scared and frightened to reveal the massive amounts of voter fraud & Irregularities already found, and it would actually help them in the lawsuit. Instead FoxNews wants to silence its anchors and reporters, the reason so many of their viewers fled,” Trump said.

Murdoch is also cited as saying: “Nobody wants Trump as an enemy. We all know that Trump has a big following. If he says, ‘Don’t watch Fox News,’ maybe some don’t.” That didn’t stop Murdoch from essentially banning Trump from the network.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Thursday: “Rupert Murdoch should apologize to his viewers and readers for his ridiculous defense of the 2020 Presidential Election. How many forms of cheating and rigging does he have to see? He should also apologize to those anchors who got it right, and fire the ones who got it wrong, or were afraid to speak up (of which there were many!). It’s time to get rid of Fake News, and call it like it is!”

Trump also noted that he believed former House Speaker and current Fox Corp. board member Paul Ryan played a central role in Fox’s decision to essentially eliminate coverage of 2020 election fraud and irregularities.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Wednesday: “I think that Fox Board Member. RINO Paul Ryan, put his boss, Rupert Murdoch, in great legal and monetary jeopardy by convincing him to to go against his news anchors and their belief that the 2020 Presidential Election was Rigged and Stollen. In so doing Murdoch is saying that Fox behaved badly when, in fact, evidence has proven that the Election was rife with Election Fraud and Irregularities. Ryan is bad luck for Fox. He should either resign or be fired. Too many incompetent RINOS at FoxNews!”

Last week, Ryan said he will not attend the Republican National Conference (RNC) if Trump wins the party’s 2024 presidential nomination.

In a second Truth Social post on Thursday, Trump wrote: “Rumors are flying high that idiot RINO Paul Ryan, who has greatly hurt the “credibility” of Rupert Murdoch with his ridiculous stance that the 2020 Election was all “peaches and cream,” will be fired “like a dog” from the Fox Board. Fox is going in the wrong direction, ratings are heading down, and Murdoch just threw certain very good people, who were correct, under the bus. He played right into the enemies camp. Viewers, and MAGA, are not happy!”

