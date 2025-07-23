Trump trumpets trade deals with Japan, Philippines, Indonesia

by WorldTribune Staff, July 23, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump said his administration has completed major trade deals with Japan, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

In announcing the Japan deal on Wednesday, Trump said Tokyo would pay a 15 percent reciprocal tariff rate and would invest $550 billion in the United States.

The U.S. would keep 90% of the profits from Japan’s investment, the president added.

The government of Japan’s Prime Minister “Shigeru Ishiba claimed victory in what were described as “tense” negotiations.

But Ryo Sahashi, a professor at the University of Tokyo’s Institute for Advanced Studies on Asia, called the deal “an extremely limited win,” according to a Japan Times report.

“What we’ve achieved is merely a reasonably decent result compared to the worst-case scenario,” he said. “Japan has simply escaped the worst possible situation, nothing more.”

Trump announced the deal after a 70-minute meeting at the White House with Ryosei Akazawa, Japan’s chief tariff negotiator, who arrived in Washington on Monday for an eighth round of negotiations with the Trump administration. Akazawa met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for more than two hours Monday and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for about 30 minutes Tuesday.

“It was a tense and high-stakes negotiation,” Akazawa said of his meeting with Trump. “Both sides were fully serious and operating at the limit.”

Trump on Tuesday announced new trade agreements with the Philippines and Indonesia which he said will secure expanded market access for American goods while imposing a 19 percent tariff on imports from both Southeast Asian nations.

The back-to-back announcements came after Trump’s White House meetings with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

The agreements mark a major push by the Trump Administration to rewrite trade terms with key partners ahead of an Aug. 1 deadline, after which tariffs are set to rise unilaterally on countries without new bilateral deals.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social on Wednesday:

We just completed a massive Deal with Japan, perhaps the largest Deal ever made. Japan will invest, at my direction, $550 Billion Dollars into the United States, which will receive 90% of the Profits. This Deal will create Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs — There has never been anything like it. Perhaps most importantly, Japan will open their Country to Trade including Cars and Trucks, Rice and certain other Agricultural Products, and other things. Japan will pay Reciprocal Tariffs to the United States of 15%. This is a very exciting time for the United States of America, and especially for the fact that we will continue to always have a great relationship with the Country of Japan. Thank you for your attention to this matter! Remember, Japan is, for the first time ever, OPENING ITS MARKET TO THE USA, even to cars, SUV’s, Trucks, and everything else, even agriculture and RICE, which was always a complete NO, NO. The Open Market Japan may be as big a profit factor as the Tariffs themselves, but was only gotten because of the Tariff Power. They also agreed to buy BILLIONS OF DOLLARS WORTH OF MILITARY AND OTHER EQUIPMENT, and give us 90% of 550 BILLION DOLLARS – AND MORE!!! MAGA!!!

In the first announcement of the day on Tuesday, Trump said the Philippines had agreed to eliminate all tariffs on American exports, calling the country “OPEN MARKET with the United States, and ZERO Tariffs.” He added that Philippine exports to the U.S. would be subject to a 19 percent tariff and said the two countries had agreed to expand military cooperation.

“It was a beautiful visit,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “President Ferdinand Marcos…is Highly Respected in his Country, as he should be. He is also a very good, and tough, negotiator.”

Later Tuesday, Trump unveiled a similar agreement with Indonesia, saying the country would remove 99 percent of its tariff barriers on American industrial, tech, and agricultural products. He also announced that Indonesia would supply critical minerals to the U.S. and sign deals to purchase Boeing aircraft, energy products, and farm goods—transactions Trump said would be worth “tens of billions of dollars.”

Under the agreement, Indonesian exports to the U.S. will also face a 19 percent tariff. “This Deal is a HUGE WIN for our Automakers, Tech Companies, Workers, Farmers, Ranchers, and Manufacturers,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

Beat The Press