Trump: Trade deal with European Union is ‘biggest of all’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 27, 2025

President Donald Trump on Sunday announced his administration has reached a major trade deal with the European Union.

The deal imposes a 15% tariff on most European goods to the U.S., including cars, the president said.

The rate is lower than the 30% rate Trump had previously threatened against the EU, which is the U.S.’s largest trading partner, but higher than the 10% baseline tariffs the EU was hoping for.

Trump said that the 27-member EU also agreed to purchase $750 billion worth of U.S. energy and invest an additional $600 billion worth of investments into the U.S. above current levels.

He said that the EU would also be “purchasing hundreds of billions of dollars worth of military equipment.”

“It’s a very powerful deal, it’s a very big deal, it’s the biggest of all the deals,” Trump said alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen days before the Aug. 1 tariff deadline.

“It’s a good deal, it’s a huge deal, with tough negotiations,” von der Leyen said.

