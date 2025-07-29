Trump touts record in open-border, post-Christian Europe; Where have you gone Klaus Schwab?

by WorldTribune Staff, July 29, 2025 Real World News



While touting his success at securing U.S. borders, President Donald Trump bluntly criticized European leaders for allowing an immigration “invasion” that is killing the continent.

“On immigration, you better get your act together or you’re not going to have Europe anymore,” Trump said to reporters after landing at Prestwick airport in Scotland on Friday evening.

“You got to get your act together and last month we had nobody entering our country. Nobody. Shut it down. And we took out a lot of bad people that got there with Biden.”

Team Biden had single days when apprehensions ranged from 8,000 to 10,000 migrants. In one month, December 2023, 249,785 Border Patrol apprehensions were recorded.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks reported that agents arrested just over 4,000 illegals in the first 27 days of July.

“Biden was a total stiff. And what he allowed to happen,” Trump continued.

“But you’re allowing it to happen to your countries and you got to stop this horrible invasion that’s happening to Europe.”

“Many countries in Europe, some people, some leaders have not let it happen. And they’re not getting the proper credit. They should. I could name them to you right now, but I’m not going to embarrass the other ones. But stop this. Immigration is killing Europe.”

Breitbart Texas reported that Trump “delivered the most secure border in U.S. history” with the arrest of 6,072 migrants in June. This was a decrease of about 15 percent from the previous low water mark set in March. The July number is on track to be a decrease of 24 percent from the prior year.

In June, agents also set a record for the least number of migrant arrests in a single day with the apprehension of 112 illegal aliens, Breitbart reported. On July 20, that record was shattered with the report of only 88 arrests.

“Deterrence works,” officials wrote, “the world now knows that the U.S. is taking illegal immigration seriously.”

Since Trump’s return to the White House, one of the champions of the EU’s globalist policies has experienced a rapid fall from grace.

Klaus Schwab the 87-year-old founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), which holds the annual conference in the Swiss alpine ski resort at Davos was forced out.

On Sunday, the early findings of a second investigation into the WEF were leaked, according to a Telegraph report. They alleged that Schwab had misspent the organization’s funds and manipulated research for political reasons, “including rigging data to make Brexit look like a failure.”

Schwab also allegedly put his crotch in front of a female staffer’s face, splurged $50m on a luxury villa and ran up expenses not sufficiently linked to WEF activities.

“His credibility now lies in ruins and the future of Davos is openly questioned,” the Telegraph reported.

Meanwhile, deportations from Alligator Alcatraz have begun. Hundreds of illegal aliens have been deported from the new detention site in the Everglades, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

“I’m pleased to report that those flights out of Alligator Alcatraz by DHS have begun. The cadence is increasing,” DeSantis said. “We’ve already had a number of flights in the last few days,” he added, noting that “hundreds of illegals have been removed from here.”

The site, built on a former airfield deep in the Everglades, was designed to streamline operations and provide a facility with a low likelihood of detainees escaping. DeSantis explained that the site “provides an ability to enhance the mission to increase the number and frequency of deportations.”

“The whole purpose is to make this be a place that can facilitate increased frequency and numbers of deportations of illegal aliens, and that is the goal,” DeSantis added, highlighting that the location is a “sensible spot” due to the airplane runway that is on-site. “You don’t have to drive them an hour to the airport, you only have to go a couple thousand feet and they can be on a plane and out of here.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pointed out that the facility is “isolated, and surrounded by dangerous wildlife in unforgiving terrain,” also noting how there is only one road in or out.

