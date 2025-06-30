Trump to Jerome Powell: Interest rate should be lowered ‘by a lot’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 30, 2025

President Donald Trump sent a handwritten letter to Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell calling on the central bank to lower interest rates “by a lot,” the White House said on Monday.

“You have cost the U.S.A. a fortune — and continue to do so,” the letter, which was written on a document that lists foreign nations’ interest rate level, says.

Trump posted the letter on Truth Social, stating that Powell and the rest of the Federal Reserve board of governors “should be ashamed of themselves” for declining to lower interest rates.

Powell last week reiterated his call for patience after the Fed once again kept rates steady at 4.33%.

Trump has floated firing Powell, whose term ends in 2026.

