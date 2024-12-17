Trump to Biden: ‘Please stop’ selling border wall materials; ‘Almost a criminal act’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 17, 2024 Real World News



President-elect Donald Trump has called on Joe Biden to stop auctioning off unused sections of border wall.

“I’m asking today, Joe Biden, to please stop selling the wall. We’re going to use that to create a strong barrier. And it worked. That’s why our numbers were so good. It really worked and it worked well and it’s very expensive to do. And I’m asking Joe Biden to stop his people from giving it away,” Trump said in a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Monday.

WorldTribune.com reported on Sunday that the Biden administration was hauling away half a mile per day of unused border wall and putting the materials up for auction with starting bids as low as $5.

Trump said Biden’s wall sale is “almost a criminal act.”

“They know we’re gonna use it. And if we don’t have it, we’re gonna have to rebuild it and it’ll cost double what it cost years ago and that’s hundreds of millions of dollars because you’re talking about a lot of wall,” Trump said on Monday.

“It’s something that people can’t even believe is happening, so hopefully Joe will be able to stop it.”

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said the state would attempt to buy back the portions being sold off and give them to the incoming Trump administration.

“So, I’m going to find out first thing in the morning where are we going to take the bid. I’ve got a billion dollars in my pocket to do it. I write the budget with Senator John Huffman. We have the money. We’re going to have about $6 billion in our budget for border security. We’ll buy it,” Patrick said.

Trump said that “people have already come back to us that have deals at five cents and four cents and one guy at three cents on the dollar and they offered to sell it back to us at more money than it costs us to build substantially.”

Trump added that he’s spoken with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and senators of Texas that will “hopefully be able to stop” the actions and said, “We’re going to be, you know, having a restraining order.”

Trump: “Joe Biden, please stop selling the wall” pic.twitter.com/8g0vzXHGDd — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 16, 2024

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!