Trump thinks he knows who ‘evil forces’ controlling Biden are: ‘Smart, energetic … sick ideology’

There is no doubt “there are people that control” Joe Biden and those pulling the strings are “very smart” and “evil,” former President Donald Trump told psychologist and TV host Dr. Phil McGraw.

When Dr. Phil asked Trump about the “darkest” moments he’s faced following his criminal conviction and other ongoing legal battles, Trump responded:

“You have to be very strong. You’re fighting very evil forces and they’re very smart forces.”

“There are people that control Biden. Totally true. I think I know who they are largely,” Trump added. “They’re very smart, very energetic. Possibly they’re real believers, what their sick ideology is,” Trump said on the “Dr. Phil Primetime” special.

“But you have to be smart and you have to have confidence,” Trump added.

Trump said that “revenge can be justified” after Dr. Phil had suggested he wouldn’t “have time to get even” with all of his enemies if he was elected for a second term in the White House.

“I think you have so much to do, you don’t have time to get even. You only have time to get it right,” Dr. Phil said, adding “there’s an addiction to revenge just like to opioids or whatever.”

Trump responded: “The word revenge is a very strong word but maybe we’ll have revenge through success.”

“Revenge does take time, I will say that,” Trump continued. “And sometimes revenge can be justified, Phil. I have to be honest. Sometimes it can.”

He took aim, too, at his recent “hush money” guilty verdict after becoming the first ex-president ever to be convicted of felony criminal charges — insisting the trial had been tough on his wife Melania and his kids.

“The hardest part for me is probably my family,’ Trump said. “Because it’s very unfair to my family. I have a very good wife. She reads this crap. I have great kids.”

Asked how the former first lady was holding up, Trump responded, “I think good.”

“But I don’t think it’s an easy thing for her, and I think if it wasn’t good, she wouldn’t want to tell me about it, to be honest.”

