Trump team vows relief for Americans fired over Covid vax mandates

by WorldTribune Staff, August 18, 2025 Real World News



The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) under the Trump Administration has said it is seeking relief for Americans who filed religious exemptions yet still lost their jobs for refusing the mandated Covid shots.

Acting EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the Biden-Harris regime sat on its hands as it was flooded with thousands of discrimination charges related to Covid vaccine mandates.

Lucas said what the Biden-Harris team did was one of the “greatest civil rights violations” of the past few decades, adding that religious liberty is foundational, not a “second class right.”

The Trump EEOC launched new lawsuits against the Mayo Clinic in July and Silver Cross in August for failing to provide religious accommodations to their Covid injection policies. Two Las Vegas casinos likewise agreed in July to settle religious discrimination charges over vaccine mandates.

One health care system with clinics in Illinois and Wisconsin, Mercyhealth, agreed to a $1 million settlement on Wednesday, which will provide financial compensation to employees wrongfully terminated for refusing to comply with its vaccine mandate for religious reasons. The settlement includes an offer to reinstate fired employees.

“When a worker has been harmed and shoved out of their job, you can give them money to try to help compensate, but the chance to go back into their well-paying job at a solid hospital system — that can really change the course of someone’s life,” Lucas said.

In 2022, the EEOC received almost 13,000 religious accommodation requests, Lucas said, noting the requests made up 20% of the agency’s discrimination charges.

Even this number is “only a fraction” of the thousands of other people pushed out of jobs or refused accommodations during the mandates, Lucas said.

“The agency was doing some work, but it was always doing it quietly,” Lucas said. “It was shoving it under the rug … It didn’t want to push it because it wasn’t the right narrative, apparently, for the Biden Administration.”

Lucas noted the agency did previously recover $55 million for some individuals who filed religious or disability accommodations related to vaccine mandates between the Biden Administration and the Trump Administration, but almost “none of it was public.”

“It was all confidential settlements that were really hushed up,” Lucas said. “We’re not doing that anymore. When we secure an important religious liberty victory, we’re going to talk about it wherever we can.”

The Supreme Court blocked enforcement of Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for large private businesses in January 2022, finding the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) lacked authority to impose the rule.

Beat The Press