Trump team beats the press on nation’s eggostential crisis, Team Biden’s chicken genocide

by WorldTribune Staff, February 18, 2025



The average cost for a dozen eggs just hit a record-high of $4.95, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s up 81 cents from last month.

Why are egg prices so high?

The major reason is the Biden-Harris regime decided it was necessary to kill 100 million chickens to combat the avian flu, Trump administration officials say.

When asked about egg prices on Sunday, President Donald Trump said: “Well, there’s a flu … I’ve been here for three weeks. I have had nothing to do with inflation. This was caused by Biden. I had four years of virtually no inflation.”

Trump’s economic adviser, Kevin Hassett, appeared on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday and said he is preparing a plan to address the bird flu outbreak with Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to be presented to Trump.

“President Biden didn’t really have a plan for avian flu. Well, Brooke Rollins and I have been working with all the best people in government, including academics around the country and around the world, to have a plan ready for the president on what we’re going to do with avian flu,” said Hassett.

“The Biden plan was to just, you know, kill chickens, and they spent billions of dollars just randomly killing chickens within a perimeter where they found a sick chicken,” said Hassett, claiming that there are no eggs in grocery stores “because they killed all the chickens.”

“The avian flu is a real thing, and by the way, it’s spread mostly by ducks and geese,” said Hassett. “And so think about it, they’re killing chickens to stop the spread, but chickens don’t really fly. The spread is happening from the geese and the ducks. And so, why does it make any sense to have a big perimeter of dead chickens when it’s the ducks and the geese that are spreading it?”

Late last month, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that major media was erroneously putting the onus for egg prices on Trump:

