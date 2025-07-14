Trump talks tough on peace to Putin: ‘100 percent secondary tariffs’ in 50 days

by WorldTribune Staff, July 14, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump on Monday warned Russian leader Vladimir Putin that he would impose 100% “secondary tariffs” on Moscow’s trading partners if no peace agreement with Ukraine is reached in the next 50 days.

During his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump used the phrase “secondary tariffs.” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick later clarified that the president meant to announce “secondary sanctions” on Russia’s trading partners.

“Secondary sanctions are meant to punish individuals or entities who do business with a country. Should they take effect on Sept. 2, 50 days from Monday, they are meant to put more pressure on Moscow — which has already been hit with direct sanctions — by deterring further business and isolating Russia’s economy,” the New York Post reported.

“As the President said in his press conference, Russia will face severe sanctions and tariffs if they do not sign a ceasefire deal in 50 days,” a White House official told The Post.

Trump also warned that the U.S. will send “billions of dollars” worth of weapons to Ukraine via Washington’s NATO allies.

The weapons will include “everything,” Trump said during his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office.

When asked whether “Patriot missiles” or “Patriot batteries” would be sent to Ukraine, the president responded: “It is all of them. It is a full complement.”

Trump reiterated that other members of NATO will pay for the weapons being sent to Ukraine by raising their defense spending to 5% of GDP over the next decade.

Rutte agreed that European countries should be “stepping up” and paying for the American-made assets.

“This is really big,” Rutte said of the announcement. “It will mean that Ukraine can get its hands on really massive numbers of military equipment, both for air defense, but also missiles, ammunition, etc., etc.”

Trump said he has been “disappointed” with Putin, “because I thought we would have had a deal two months ago, but it doesn’t seem to get there. I speak to him a lot about getting this thing done, and I always hang up and say, ‘Well, that was a nice phone call.’ And then missiles are launched into Kyiv or some other city. And I said, ‘Strange.’ And after that happens three or four times, you say the talk doesn’t mean anything.”

Trump continued: “My conversations with him are always very pleasant. They say, ‘Isn’t that good? Very lovely conversation.’ And then the missiles go off that night. I go home, I tell the first lady [Melania Trump], ‘I spoke with Vladimir today. We had a wonderful conversation.’ She said, ‘Oh, really? Another city was just hit.’

“So, it’s like — look, he’s, I don’t want to say he’s an assassin, but he’s a tough guy. He’s been proven over the years. He’s fooled a lot of people. He fooled [George W.] Bush. He fooled a lot of people, [Bill] Clinton, Bush, [Barack] Obama, [Joe] Biden, he didn’t fool me, but what I do say is that at a certain point, you know, ultimately, talk doesn’t talk. It’s got to be action. It’s got to be results.”

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote in a post to X on Monday that he and Trump had spoken by phone to discuss the U.S. president’s announcement, with the Ukrainian calling it a “very good conversation.”

“We discussed the necessary means and solutions with the President to provide better protection for people from Russian attacks and to strengthen our positions,” Zelenskyy wrote. “We are ready to work as productively as possible to achieve peace.”

