Trump surge continues; Mug shot nukes net; Carlson interview breaks records

Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign got about as big a shot of adrenaline as is possible in two days.

On Wednesday, nearly 13 million people tuned in to the Fox News debate featuring eight candidates who trail Trump in the polling by 30 or more points. Meanwhile, Trump’s interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson on X has been viewed more that 255 million times.

In fact, the Trump-Carlson interview shattered a record that had long been held by Oprah Winfrey’s interview of Michael Jackson. That interview, in 1993, garnered 62.3 million views on Twitter.

“What’s even more interesting is that during Fox News’ GOP debate, many in the audience weren’t even paying attention to the debate. Many audience members were instead watching Trump’s rival interview on their phones,” Reed Cooper wrote for the DC Enquirer.

On Thursday, Fulton County authorities in Georgia released the mug shot from Trump’s booking.

It nuked the Internet.

In a return to Twitter (now X) after a two-year absence, Trump posted the mug shot and wrote: “ELECTION INTERFERENCE” and “NEVER SURRENDER!” It has over 175 million views.

Elon Musk called the post “next level.”

Cartoonist Scott Adams noted: “Trump’s mug shot and return to Twitter was the best counter-move you’ve ever seen.”

By Thursday night, Trump mug shot products were widely available for purchase online from independent sellers. There were tote bags, flasks, baby clothes and even underwear, ABC News noted. A heart necklace was going for $39.99; a shower curtain for $44.99; a mouse pad for $14.95.

“The historic image gave rise almost immediately not only to products offered by Trump’s presidential campaign, but it also fueled a robust online marketplace, as sellers offered scores of products on online platforms like Etsy and CafePress,” the ABC report said.

Before the mug shot-heard-round-the-world memes began, however, Trump actually had to post bail.

Charles Shaw, the CEO of Foster Bail Bonds, described when he was contacted by Trump’s lawyers several days before the former president was booked as a “wow moment.”

“It was a historical experience, one that I’ve never experienced before and probably never will again in my life,” Shaw told NBC News after helping Trump post bail. “So, very serious experience. … We had to get it done right. And I think we did. And just think it was just something that was quite extraordinary.”

Trump’s processing was the fastest he’s dealt with, Shaw said, describing it as “extremely professional, extremely expedient and extremely efficient.”

Shaw confirmed that Trump’s attorney paid 10 percent of the $200,000 bond on the former president’s behalf, saying, “I think this is probably the most secured bond that I’ve ever executed in my entire career.”

Steve Bannon posted the following on GETTR:

