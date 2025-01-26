Trump steps up war on taxes, suggests moving armed IRA agents to border

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 26, 2025

With his tariff plans that are in the works, the U.S. could eliminate the federal income tax, President Donald Trump told a crowd at the Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday..

“If the tariffs work out like I think, a thing like that could happen, if you want to know the truth,” Trump said. “Years ago, 1870 to 1913, we didn’t have an income tax. What we had is tariffs.”

Wrapping up a whirlwind first six days in his second term, Trump also vowed to carry out his campaign pledge of eliminating taxes on tips.

“In the coming weeks, I’ll be working with Congress to get a bill on my desk that cuts taxes for workers, families, small businesses, and very importantly, keeps my promise,” Trump said. “We’re gonna get it for you — no tax on tips. If you’re a restaurant worker, a server, a valet, a bell hop, a bartender, one of my caddies,” the president said, “your tips will be 100% yours.”

Trump also said tax cuts are at the top of his legislative agenda for the new Congress.

The additional IRS agents hired by the Biden-Harris regime could potentially be moved to the border, Trump said on Saturday.

“I think we’re going to move them to the border. You know, they’re allowed to carry guns,” he said.

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!