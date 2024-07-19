Trump speech hails power of real U.S. military, sounds alarm about nuclear subs near Cuba

by WorldTribune Staff, July 19, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



In his speech accepting the GOP nomination for president at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night, Donald Trump noted: “Our military is not woke; it’s just some of the fools on top that are woke.”

Trump hailed the power of the “real” American military and also sounded the alarm that the planet was on the brink of “World War III” and the presence of nuclear submarines near Cuba.

“There is an international crisis the likes of which the world has seldom been part of,” Trump said in his remarks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

“War is now raging in Europe and the Middle East, a growing specter of conflict hangs over Taiwan, Korea, the Philippines, and all of Asia, and our planet is teetering on the edge of World War III,” he added, “and this will be a war like no other.”

Trump argued that the Biden team’s chaotic 2021 surrender in Afghanistan animated Russian aggression, emboldened Hamas to attack Israel and has contributed to Chinese saber-rattling.

“Emboldened by that disaster, Russia invaded Ukraine. Israel endured the worst attack in its history. Now China is circling Taiwan, and Russian warships and nuclear submarines are operating 60 miles off our coasts in Cuba,” Trump argued.

“Do you know that the press refuses to write about it? If that were me running this country and we had nuclear submarines in Cuba, I will tell you the headlines every day would be what’s wrong with our president? You don’t even hear this. You’re not hearing about this. Russia has nuclear submarines and warships 60 miles away.”

Trump continued: “I will end every single international crisis that the current administration has created — including the horrible war with Russia and Ukraine — which would have never happened if I were president — and the war caused by the attack on Israel — which would have never happened if I were president.”

Trump noted that he was “the first president in modern times to start no new wars.”

“Under President Bush, Russia invaded Georgia. Under President Obama, Russia took Crimea. Under the current administration, Russia is after all of Ukraine,” Trump said. “Under President Trump, Russia took nothing.”

