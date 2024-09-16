Trump slams root cause of assassination attempts and ‘unpardonable’ migration sin

by WorldTribune Staff, September 16, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Who’s to blame?

In an op-ed following Sunday’s assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the New York Post’s Miranda Devine noted how, “in Orwellian fashion,” Democrats and legacy media “accuse Trump and his supporters of stoking violence, when the evidence is almost all the other way.”

Evidence such as:

• In last week’s so-called debate, Kamala Harris falsely accused Trump of calling Nazis “fine people,” promising a “bloodbath,” and being responsible for “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.” The ABC “moderators” did not fact check Harris on any of her many lies.

• Devine noted that Harris and Joe Biden “and their surrogates constantly exaggerate the J6 Capitol riot and use it to frame Trump as a ‘threat to democracy.’ ”

• Democrat vice presidential candidate Tim Walz called Trump a “fascist” and a “threat to Democracy” who will “put people’s lives in danger.”

• Soon after the news of Sunday’s assassination attempt was out, MSNBC personality Alex Witt and political analyst Elise Jordan discussed whether Trump would urge his supporters to “take the temperature down.”

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

“The Rhetoric, Lies, as exemplified by the false statements made by Comrade Kamala Harris during the rigged and highly partisan ABC Debate, and all of the ridiculous lawsuits specifically designed to inflict damage on Joe’s, then Kamala’s, Political Opponent, ME, has taken politics in our Country to a whole new level of Hatred, Abuse, and Distrust. Because of this Communist Left Rhetoric, the bullets are flying, and it will only get worse!”

Elon Musk also called out Democrats and the media:

The incitement to hatred and violence against President Trump by the media and leading Democrats needs to stop. https://t.co/3gMWEk1pku — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2024

Facebook wasted little time in removing the page of would-be assassin Ryan Wesley Routh:

BREAKING: Meta has already scrubbed the Facebook page of the would be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh. Watch it disappear in real time: pic.twitter.com/nIhlsvJjMt — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) September 15, 2024

Just 30 minutes after what was the second attempt on Trump’s life in two months, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the top Democrat in the House, said: “Extreme MAGA Republicans are the party of a national abortion ban and Trump’s Project 2025. We must stop them.”

Trump’s former intelligence chief Richard Grenell said: “Do you realize that if Donald Trump is assassinated that our country will be ripped in two? I fear for America with these tactics. Your language is radical and contains two lies. For the sake of our country, stop.”

Trump also commented on the need to close the U.S. borders:

Allowing millions of people, from places unknown, to INVADE and take over our Country, is an unpardonable sin. OUR BORDERS MUST BE CLOSED, AND THE TERRORISTS, CRIMINALS, AND MENTALLY INSANE, IMMEDIATELY REMOVED FROM AMERICAN CITIES AND TOWNS, DEPORTED BACK TO THEIR COUNTRIES OF ORIGIN. WE WANT PEOPLE TO COME INTO OUR COUNTRY, BUT THEY MUST LOVE OUR NATION, AND COME IN LEGALLY AND THROUGH A SYSTEM OF MERIT. THE WORLD IS LAUGHING AT US AS FOOLS, THEY ARE STEALING OUR JOBS AND OUR WEALTH. WE CANNOT LET THEM LAUGH ANY LONGER. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

