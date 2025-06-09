Trump slams ‘paid insurrectionists’; DHS: ‘California’s governor siding with foreign criminals?’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 9, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump said he is considering deploying the U.S. Marines to deal with the “paid insurrectionists” rioting in Los Angeles.

“We’re going to have troops everywhere,” the president said. “We’re not going to let our country be torn apart like it was under Biden.”

The rioting erupted on Friday as activists were protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in America’s second-largest city.

“The people that are causing the problem are professional agitators. They’re insurrectionists. They’re bad people. They should be in jail,” Trump said.

In a post to Truth Social, the president referred to the rioters as “paid insurrectionists.”

A job advertisement on Craigslist which has since been deleted but was screen-shotted by independent media (see below) appears to back up Trump’s claim. The ad calls for “the toughest badasses” in Los Angeles for a job that requires them to be “ready for confrontation when necessary.”

“Governor Gavin Newscum and “Mayor” Bass should apologize to the people of Los Angeles for the absolutely horrible job that they have done, and this now includes the ongoing L.A. riots,” Trump wrote. “These are not protesters, they are troublemakers and insurrectionists. Remember, NO MASKS!”

On Sunday, U.S. Northern Command issued a press release confirming that “approximately 500 Marines from 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines at Twentynine Palms, California, are in a prepared to deploy status should they be necessary to augment and support the DoD’s protection of federal property and personnel efforts.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Sunday said Trump had signed a Presidential Memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen “to address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester. The Trump Administration has a zero tolerance policy for criminal behavior and violence, especially when that violence is aimed at law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs. These criminals will be arrested and swiftly brought to justice. The Commander-in-Chief will ensure the laws of the United States are executed fully and completely.”

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom said that all was well in California until Trump “got involved,” and continues to post on social media that any violence or unrest the city is experiencing was “provoked” by the Trump Administration.

Newsom said: “This is exactly what Donald Trump wanted. He flamed the fires and illegally acted to federalize the National Guard. The order he signed doesn’t just apply to CA. It will allow him to go into ANY STATE and do the same thing. We’re suing him.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass repeated a falsehood that had been first spoken by activists with CHIRLA on Friday, saying that ICE agents had conducted a workplace raid at Home Depot. Major media, including The New York Times had to issues corrections on their reporting.

“When you raid Home Depot,” Bass said, “and workplaces, when you tear parents and children apart, and when you run armored caravans through our streets you cause fear and you cause panic. And deploying federalized troops is a dangerous escalation. But we need to be real about this, this is about another agenda. It’s not about public safety, there’s clearly no plan and there’s clearly no policy. I want the people of Los Angeles to know we stand with all Angelinos no matter where you were born.”

Responding to ongoing media reports and Democrat politicians’ claims that the riots are “peaceful protests,” Human Events editor Jack Posobiec wrote in a social media post:

“Blocking streets is not a peaceful protest. Attacking ICE officers is not a peaceful protest. Setting cars on fire is not a peaceful protest. Watching livestreams from LA. This is nonstop chaos, violence, lawlessness. We are seeing anarcho-tyranny in full swing. Imagine what would happen in China or Russia to a mass invasion force flying foreign flags doing this.”

Posobiec added: “Not sure who needs to know this, but Karen Bass is an actual communist who participated in Marxist brigades backed by Cuba.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in a post to X said Newsom is “siding with foreign criminals.”

California politicians must call off their rioting mob. Federal law enforcement are working to protect and safeguard American citizens from criminal illegal aliens. Why is California’s governor siding with foreign criminals? pic.twitter.com/MoZLCx7nih — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 9, 2025

🚨Speaking to NBC’s @jacobsoboroff, former Trump border chief Tom Homan warned that “someone is going to lose their life” in Los Angeles if conditions continue. He said he may ask the DOJ to prosecute Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom.https://t.co/CmtZ5TSACA — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) June 8, 2025

🚨BREAKING: Rioters are tearing up the side walk & collecting ROCKS to throw at law enforcement. LAPD continues to show incredible restraint despite multiple of their vehicles being destroyed. Graffiti & destruction is widespread with no sign of stopping. pic.twitter.com/igkbnVrzdw — Aldo 🌞 (@AldoButtazzoni) June 9, 2025

Former White House adviser Garrett Ziegler, founder of the Marco Polo research group, noted in a social media post how Glendale, California ended its agreement to house DHS detainees.

“California is one giant trash heap of communism,” Ziegler wrote.

