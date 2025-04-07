Trump slams Chinese Communist Party for defying his warning on tariffs

by WorldTribune Staff, April 7, 2025 Real World News



If China ignores his warning and continues to impose retaliatory tariffs on the United States, President Donald Trump said he would “immediately” hit the communist nation with “substantially higher tariffs.”

China said Friday that it will impose 34% tariffs on all imports from the U.S. beginning on April 10.

“This practice of the U.S. is not in line with international trade rules, seriously undermines China’s legitimate rights and interests, and is a typical unilateral bullying practice,” China’s State Council Tariff Commission said in a statement.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

Yesterday, China issued Retaliatory Tariffs of 34%, on top of their already record setting Tariffs, Non-Monetary Tariffs, Illegal Subsidization of companies, and massive long term Currency Manipulation, despite my warning that any country that Retaliates against the U.S. by issuing additional Tariffs, above and beyond their already existing long term Tariff abuse of our Nation, will be immediately met with new and substantially higher Tariffs, over and above those initially set. Therefore, if China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th. Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated! Negotiations with other countries, which have also requested meetings, will begin taking place immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

However, as he continued to ignore the endless media “analysis” on the tariffs and their impact on the markets, Trump made his case to the American public and the world at large, including a major press conference with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that was also prompted by the “Liberation Day” tariffs:

Oil prices are down, interest rates are down (the slow moving Fed should cut rates!), food prices are down, there is NO INFLATION, and the long time abused USA is bringing in Billions of Dollars a week from the abusing countries on Tariffs that are already in place. This is despite the fact that the biggest abuser of them all, China, whose markets are crashing, just raised its Tariffs by 34%, on top of its long term ridiculously high Tariffs (Plus!), not acknowledging my warning for abusing countries not to retaliate. They’ve made enough, for decades, taking advantage of the Good OL’ USA! Our past “leaders” are to blame for allowing this, and so much else, to happen to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO. Don’t be Weak! Don’t be Stupid! Don’t be a PANICAN (A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!). Be Strong, Courageous, and Patient, and GREATNESS will be the result!

Countries from all over the World are talking to us. Tough but fair parameters are being set. Spoke to the Japanese Prime Minister this morning. He is sending a top team to negotiate! They have treated the U.S. very poorly on Trade. They don’t take our cars, but we take MILLIONS of theirs. Likewise Agriculture, and many other “things.” It all has to change, but especially with CHINA!!!

In an April 4 press release, the White House noted that “Americans saw early results of President Trump’s declaration that the days of economic surrender are over.”

Those results include:

• Nissan abandoned plans to eliminate a shift at its Tennessee production facility.

• General Motors announced it will increase truck production at its Indiana assembly plant.

• Guardian Bikes announced it will expand its production capacity and grow its U.S.-based investment.

• Equipment giant JCB committed to doubling the size of its new U.S. manufacturing facility.

• Ford Motor Company and Stellantis both announced they will offer U.S. consumers employee pricing on their vehicles.

Apple, meanwhile, said it plans to send more iPhones to the U.S. from India to offset the high cost of China tariffs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

“The adjustments are a short-term stopgap while Apple attempts to win an exemption from President Trump’s tariffs—which Chief Executive Tim Cook obtained during the first Trump administration. The company sees the situation as too uncertain to upend long-term investments in its supply chain,” the Journal cited people familiar with the matter as saying.

Trump’s tariff package raises levies on Chinese goods to at least 54% while imposing a 26% rate on Indian goods.

The iPhone is Apple’s signature product and makes up about 50% of its revenue. The company’s heavy reliance on China for manufacturing has spooked investors concerned about its exposure to tariffs, leading to a 20% decline in its shares, their worst three-day performance in nearly 25 years.

