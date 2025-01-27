Trump sends transgender inmates back to men’s prisons

by WorldTribune Staff, January 27, 2025 Real World News



Male inmates in federal prisons who identify as women have been sent back to men’s facilities under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

Approximately 1,500 male federal prisoners who identify as women are going back to serve their time in the men’s lockup, The New York Times reported on Jan. 23.

The order signed by Trump, titled “Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” also ends taxpayer-funded transgender-related medical procedures for federal prison inmates.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, about half of male inmates identifying as female have been convicted of a sexual offense — compared to just 11 percent of biological males who do not identify as female.

Among male inmates seeking to transfer to women’s prisons in California, 33.8 percent are registered sex offenders, with the sex offender inmate population being responsible for up to 50 percent of rapes that occur within the prison system, the Bureau of Prisons said.

“The bizarre practice of housing prisoners in facilities that do not correspond with their biological sex is a relatively new phenomenon in American society, having first been implemented at the end of the Obama administration,” Breitbart News noted.

In his first term, Trump had revised Obama-era guidelines that allowed transgender inmates to be held in facilities based on their identity. Trump required housing federal inmates in facilities that corresponded with their “biological sex.”

The Biden-Harris regime restored the Obama-era prison guidelines on transgender housing.

