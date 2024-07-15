Trump selects Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as running mate

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 15, 2024

GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump on Monday afternoon announced he has selected Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate.

The announcement occurred just as Trump was being formally nominated as the Republican presidential nominee at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Trump announced on Truth Social:

After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio. J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D.’s book, “Hillbilly Elegy,” became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country. J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond….

Vance, 39, began serving as an Ohio senator in 2023. He is a Marine veteran and a Yale graduate.

