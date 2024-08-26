Trump sees Elon helping get jump on A.I. vs China: ‘It’s a big thing’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 26, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



According to a United Nations report last month, China filed more than 38,000 Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) patents from 2014 to 2023. That’s six times more than those filed by U.S.-based inventors, the UN World Intellectual Property Organization said.

If it is to outpace China in the development of A.I., a new Trump administration would likely call on Elon Musk, Donald Trump said in a recent interview.

Musk “loves our country, you know, it’s just an amazing thing,” Trump said during an appearance on the Shawn Ryan podcast, adding that Musk could have a key role concerning the development of A.I.

“Yeah, he wants to be involved. Now look, he’s running big businesses and all that so he can’t really I don’t think it’d be cabinet,” Trump said. “I would put him in the cabinet absolutely, but I don’t know how he could do that with all the things he’s got going.”

Musk’s position in the Trump administration, which the Tesla CEO said he is willing to be a part of, would likely be advisory and A.I. would be a subject he would be a key advisor on.

“But he can sort of, as the expression goes, consult with the country and give you some very good ideas. Like on AI, there’s nobody who knows more about it than Elon. It’s a big, you know, big thing. And he said it’s very important for the country. If we don’t do it, China is going to do it or somebody else, but most likely China.”

Musk recently shared a first look inside Cortex, Tesla’s supercomputer cluster at the Giga Texas complex. A video showing a section of Cortex that was still being set up, was posted by the CEO on X.

As could be seen in the video, the Giga Texas-based supercluster spans rows upon rows of Nvidia H100/H200 GPUs. Musk has previously noted on X that Cortex will feature about 100,000 H100/H200 GPUs, which should provide some serious muscle for Tesla’s A.I. training.

Musk responded to Trump’s comments with a post to X:

I am willing to serve pic.twitter.com/BJhGbcA2e0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 20, 2024

