Trump says he’s sending more weapons to Ukraine because of Putin’s BS

by WorldTribune Staff, July 8, 2025 Real World News



U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday explained why he is sending more weapons to Ukraine:

“We get a lot of bullshit thrown at us by Putin — He’s very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless.”

.@POTUS on Ukraine: “They had the benefit of unbelievable equipment… We gave them far more because Biden shouldn’t have done that… We should’ve given less than Europe… The Ukrainians, whether you think it’s unfair we gave all that money or not, they were very brave.” pic.twitter.com/aNwgZ5Y8yy — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 8, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation