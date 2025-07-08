Trump says he’s sending more weapons to Ukraine because of Putin’s BS

by WorldTribune Staff, July 8, 2025 Real World News

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday explained why he is sending more weapons to Ukraine:

“We get a lot of bullshit thrown at us by Putin — He’s very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless.”

