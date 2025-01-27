Trump reinstates troops who refused shots; Bans trans service members

by WorldTribune Staff, January 27, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump kept the executive order pedal to the metal on Monday as he was expected to sign executive orders reinstating troops who were fired for refusing the Covid vaccine; banning transgender individuals from serving in the armed forces, and moved to end all Department of Defense diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

From August 2021 to January 2023, the Biden-Harris regime discharged more than 8,000 troops over their refusal to get the then-mandated Covid injection. The mandate was rescinded in February 2023.

Trump said all those who were dismissed from the military for failing to get the Covid jab will be reinstated with full back pay and benefits.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said during his confirmation hearings last week that those service members “will be apologized to. They will be reinstated, reinstituted with pay and rank.”

On Jan. 20, Trump had signed an order revoking the Biden administration’s 2021 directive that allowed trans people to serve openly in the military, but the Jan. 27 orders goes further.

The new orders lay out military standards on pronouns and gender identity and directly prohibit thousands of transgender service members from the military, citing issues with mental and physical readiness, the New York Post reported.

The Department of Defense is directed to make and implement the policy after Trump signs the order.

“Unit cohesion requires high levels of integrity and stability among service members,” a White House document previewing the order on transgender soldiers reads. There can be “no accommodation for anything less than resilience, strength, and the ability to withstand extraordinary physical demands.”

“Individuals who are unable to meet these requirements are unable to serve in the military. This has been the case for decades,” the document says.

“It can take a minimum of 12 months for an individual to complete treatments after transition surgery, which often involves the use of heavy narcotics. During this period, they are not physically capable of meeting military readiness requirements and require ongoing medical care. This is not conducive for deployment or other readiness requirements.”

Trump’s order also criticizes the Biden-Harris team for allowing the Department of Defense to embrace “gender insanity” and allow soldiers to serve while not being “physically or mentally prepared to” — while also paying for their gender-altering medical treatments.

An order addressing DEI in the armed forces, directs a ban on “discriminatory race- or sex-based preferences by any element of the Armed Forces, the Department of Defense, or the Department of Homeland Security.”

All instances of “discrimination” based on DEI practices will be subject to an internal review by Hegseth, the document reads, indicating that some “woke” generals that Trump has vowed to fire could be under question.

The order will ban all bureaucratic bodies dedicated to DEI in the military — and will direct Hegseth and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to review all academic curricula in U.S. service academies to flush them of “radical DEI and gender ideologies. Today’s Order moves our military away from this dark period and renews esprit de corps, readiness, and focus. It returns the Pentagon to the warfighter.”

“This Order also combats ideologies that seek to divide our Armed Forces by race, sex or other immutable characteristics and thus tear at cohesion and military efficacy.”

