Trump: Pence ‘could have overturned 2020 election’; Dems, RINOs seem to agree

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 31, 2022

Democrats and RINOs in the Senate have formed a group which aims to reform the Electoral College Act.

One of those RINOs, Maine Sen. Susan Collins, told ABC personality George Stephanopoulos: “We saw, on January sixth of 2021, how ambiguities… were exploited. We need to prevent that from happening again. I’m hopeful that we can come up with a bipartisan bill that will make very clear that the vice president’s role is simply ministerial, that he has no ability to halt the count.”

So, in their effort to reform the Electoral College Act, are Collins and her Democrat pals confirming that then-Vice President Mike Pence indeed had the power to overturn the 2020 presidential election?

Former President Donald Trump believes that is exactly the case.

“If the Vice President (Mike Pence) had ‘absolutely no right’ to change the Presidential Election results in the Senate, despite fraud and many other irregularities, how come the Democrats and RINO Republicans, like Wacky Susan Collins, are desperately trying to pass legislation that will not allow the Vice President to change the results of the election?” Trump said in a statement.

The partisan Jan. 6 Committee in the House is also reportedly discussing how to limit the vice president’s role in certifying election results.

By reforming the Electoral College Act, Trump argued: “Actually, what they are saying, is that Mike Pence did have the right to change the outcome, and they now want to take that right away. Unfortunately, he didn’t exercise that power, he could have overturned the Election!”

Pence has continued to defend his decision not to challenge the electors on Jan. 6, 2021, doing so again on Thursday on Fox News when host Jesse Watters asked the former VP “when was the last time you talked to former President Trump? You guys good?”

Pence replied: “You know, we talked last summer,. It was difficult, January 6 was difficult. It was a tragic day in the life of the nation. I know I did my duty under the constitution of the United States, but the president and I sat down in the days that followed that. We spoke about it, talked through it, we parted amicably.”

