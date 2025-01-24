Trump pardons 23 pro-life activists prosecuted by Biden-Harris regime

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 24, 2025

President Donald Trump on Thursday issued pardons for 23 pro-life activists who were prosecuted by the Biden-Harris administration.

Trump said that none of the 23 pro-lifers should have been “prosecuted,” adding that signing the pardons is a “great honor.”

The now-pardoned pro-lifers are: Joan Bell, Coleman Boyd, Joel Curry, Jonathan Darnel, Eva Edl, Chester Gallagher, Rosemary “Herb” Geraghty, William Goodman, Dennis Green, Lauren Handy, Paulette Harlow, John Hinshaw, Heather Idoni, Jean Marshall, Father Fidelis Moscinski, Justin Phillips, Paul Place, Bevelyn Beatty Williams, and Calvin, Eva, and James Zastrow.

The Biden-Harris Department of Justice used the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act) to pursue and imprison many of the pro-life activists for allegedly blocking the entrances of abortion clinics.

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley wrote in a Thursday post to X: “No administration in history has targeted Christians like the Biden Admin. We saw one persecution after another, from shutting down churches during COVID to raiding pro-lifers homes at the crack of dawn. EVERY pro-life prisoner Biden wrongly imprisoned should be pardoned.”

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee is introducing legislation that would dismantle the FACE Act.

Robert Dunn, attorney for Heather Idoni, told LifeSiteNews: “I’ve tried hundreds of cases throughout my career. That trial in Washington, DC, was the most unfair trial I’ve ever been a part of. We were not allowed to do our job.”

In May of 2024, Idoni was sentenced to 24 months in prison for what the Biden-Harris DOJ said were violations of the FACE Act.

Dunn said that he has been concerned about the older pro-life women suffering from health problems who were convicted and imprisoned under the FACE Act. He wanted to get them out of prison and back to their homes before their health problems worsened.

“Sometimes you have to wait a long time for justice,” Dunn said. “The Israelites had to wait forty years.”

Among those pardoned by Trump on Thursday was 89-year-old Eva Edl. The South Carolina resident and World War II concentration camp survivor was sentenced in September of last year to three years probation after the Biden-Harris DOJ said she blocked access to a Tennessee abortion clinic.

Thomas More Society’s Martin Cannon, attorney for Lauren Handy, said of the pardons: “This is a motley crew of people. These are conservatives and liberals and atheists and Christians. You just can’t believe the mix! These are amazing people!

“They don’t agree on much, but they all agree on one thing: These are babies we’re talking about, and if all of these people can agree on that, it deserves everyone’s attention. They have been willing to be the ones falling on their swords for those babies,” added Cannon, “and for that they all deserve our appreciation.”

On May 14, 2024, Handy was sentenced to 57 months in prison and three years of supervised release for what the Biden-Harris DOJ said was a FACE Act violation.

🚨 BREAKING: President Donald J. Trump grants pardons to peaceful pro-life protesters prosecuted by the Biden administration over exercising their First Amendment rights. pic.twitter.com/XwzU4dEJt8 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 23, 2025

