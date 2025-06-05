Trump orders investigation of autopen in Biden White House; Biden surfaces: Who me?

by WorldTribune Staff, June 5, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered and investigation into “whether certain individuals conspired to deceive the public” about Joe Biden’s “mental state” during his four years in the White House.

The investigation will look into whether unelected Biden staffers “unconstitutionally exercised the authorities and responsibilities of the President.”

“In recent months, it has become increasingly apparent that former President Biden’s aides abused the power of Presidential signatures through the use of an autopen to conceal Biden’s cognitive decline and assert Article II authority,” Trump said in the Presidential Memoranda.

“This conspiracy marks one of the most dangerous and concerning scandals in American history. The American public was purposefully shielded from discovering who wielded the executive power, all while Biden’s signature was deployed across thousands of documents to effect radical policy shifts.”

The memo continues: “For years, President Biden suffered from serious cognitive decline. The Department of Justice, for example, concluded that, despite clear evidence that Biden had broken the law, he should not stand trial owing to his incompetent mental state. Biden’s cognitive issues and apparent mental decline during his Presidency were even ‘worse’ in private, and those closest to him ‘tried to hide it’ from the public. To do so, Biden’s advisors during his years in office severely restricted his news conferences and media appearances, and they scripted his conversations with lawmakers, government officials, and donors, all to cover up his inability to discharge his duties.”

The Hill reported: “The White House confirmed Tuesday that pardon attorney Ed Martin would be reviewing Biden’s pardons for his family members, as well as some other clemencies granted during his final days in office.”

Biden allegedly issued a statement later on Wednesday which insists that he, and not the staffers in charge of the autopen, was running the show.

“Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations,” Biden supposedly said in a statement. “Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false.”

The statement continued: “This is nothing more than a distraction by Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans who are working to push disastrous legislation that would cut essential programs like Medicaid and raise costs on American families, all to pay for tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy and big corporations.”

Biden’s statement was emailed to the media, leading some to wonder if the statement itself was autopenned.

Trump’s memo details what the investigation will focus on:

• Any activity, coordinated or otherwise, to purposefully shield the public from information regarding Biden’s mental and physical health;

• Any agreements between Biden’s aides to cooperatively and falsely deem recorded videos of the President’s cognitive inability as fake;

• Any agreements between Biden’s aides to require false, public statements elevating the President’s capabilities; and

• The purpose of these activities, including to assert the authorities of the President.

The memo states: “The Counsel to the President shall also investigate, in consultation with the Attorney General and the head of any other relevant agency, the circumstances surrounding Biden’s supposed execution of numerous executive actions during his final years in office.”

The investigation will address:

• The policy documents for which the autopen was used, including clemency grants, Executive Orders, Presidential memoranda, or other Presidential policy decisions; and

• Who directed that the President’s signature be affixed.

Support Free Press Foundation