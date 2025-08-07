Trump orders ‘highly accurate’ Census that counts only American citizens

by WorldTribune Staff, August 7, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump has ordered the Commerce Department to conduct a new and improved Census that would be, well, believable.

The U.S. Census is usually conducted every ten years and is used to determine apportionment in Congress and to determine the distribution of federal funding to states and localities.

Governments use it for planning purposes as well in terms of infrastructure, housing and schools. It also gives a glimpse into the national population makeup, as sex and race are among the questions on the census forms.

Republicans in Congress have for years called for illegals to be left out of the Census count, pointing out that many states boost their numbers of House seats primarily due to the counting of illegal aliens.

In 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau admitted that it overcounted the populations of seven blue states and undercounted the populations in five red states in the 2020 Census.

As a result of those counting errors, Florida was cheated out of two additional congressional seats; Texas was denied one additional seat; Minnesota and Rhode Island each kept a representative they shouldn’t have; and Colorado was awarded a new member of the House it didn’t deserve.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social on Thursday:

I have instructed our Department of Commerce to immediately begin work on a new and highly accurate CENSUS based on modern day facts and figures and, importantly, using the results and information gained from the Presidential Election of 2024. People who are in our Country illegally WILL NOT BE COUNTED IN THE CENSUS. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene brought legislation to the House that would force the Census to only count American citizens and to base congressional apportionment on those numbers. A similar bill was passed last year through the GOP-controlled House but did not make it to the Senate.

The next regularly scheduled Census is slated for 2030.

In 2022, the Census Bureau admitted it overcounted the population in Democrat-dominated states Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, and Rhode Island. The largest mistake was in Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware, which was overcounted by 5.45 percent.

The bureau said it undercounted the population in Republican-dominated Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas. The largest error in the undercount was in Arkansas, where the count was off by 5.04 percent.

Florida needed only 171,500 more residents to gain another congressional seat. Yet the Census Bureau undercounted the Florida population by more than 750,000 people.

The bureau also said that Texas needed only 189,000 more people to gain another congressional seat. The survey shows that Texas was undercounted by 560,319 residents.

Minnesota would have lost a congressional seat during reapportionment if it had 26 fewer residents in the 2020 Census. Instead, the state was overcounted by 216,971 individuals.

Rhode Island would have lost a seat if the Census Bureau had counted 19,000 fewer residents. The state was overcounted by more than 55,000 individuals.

