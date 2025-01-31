Trump orders Guantanamo Bay to prepare to take in 30,000 criminal illegals

by WorldTribune Staff, January 31, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced he would issue an executive order instructing authorities to begin preparing Guantanamo Bay to house thousands of illegal aliens who have committed heinous crimes.

“Today, I’m also signing an executive order to instruct the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to begin preparing the 30,000-person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay,” he said. “Most people don’t know about it. We have 30,000 beds in Guantanamo to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people. Some of them are so bad, we don’t even trust the countries to hold them, because we don’t want them coming back so we’re going to send them to Guantanamo. This will double our capacity immediately.”

Trump added: “That’s a tough place to get out of. Today’s signing brings us one step closer to eradicating migrant crime in our communities once and for all.”

The Laken Riley Act, which Trump signed into law this week, requires that the Department of Homeland Security detain noncitizens charged with or convicted of theft-related crimes, a crime that results in death or serious bodily injury, or assaulting a police officer.

Among the arrests made by immigration authorities since Trump was sworn in on Jan. 20 are 50 members of the violent Tren de Aragua gang who were nabbed outside Denver.

Also among the arrested are multiple individuals highlighted by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt in the first White House press briefing of the new Trump administration, including suspected terrorists, murderers, and child sexual abusers.

On Wednesday, Border czar Tom Homan told reporters that “there’s already a migrant center” at the Cuba outpost and “it’s been there for decades.”

“So we’re just going to expand upon that existing migrant center … Every facility, including Gitmo, will have the highest standards,” added Homan, who said that flights to the communist island would be reserved for “the worst of the worst.”

In 1994, Guantanamo Bay held 200,000 migrants in the Cuban rafter crisis – mostly from Cuba and Haiti. The President at the time: William Jefferson Clinton.

