Trump on state of southern border: From we have ‘never had it better’ to worst ever

by WorldTribune Staff, July 1, 2021

In the span of six months, the crisis at the U.S. southern border has gone from never better to never worse, former President Donald Trump said.

“Well, there has never been a better time six months ago, and there’s never been a worse time,” Trump said on Wednesday during a town hall event televised during FNC’s “Hannity”.

“We had the tightest security. You could come into our country legally,” Trump said. “But you know what else we were stopping — massive amounts of drugs, human traffickers, bad, bad people, criminals; they’re emptying their jails into our country. You know, other countries are emptying their jails into our country.”

Since Joe Biden made Kamala Harris his “border czar” on March 24, illegals have crossed the border at a record rate of nearly 180,000 per month, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

CBP agents apprehended 178,854 illegal immigrants at the southern border in April, which at the time was the highest monthly figure since April 2000. In May, CBP agents apprehended 180,034 illegal immigrants attempting to enter the U.S.

Trump continued: “We never had it better, and now we’ve never had it worse in the history of our country. I just saw — we were with the governor, the lieutenant governor, we were with Ken, we were with a whole group, I think the largest contingent of Congress, congresspeople ever at the border, from what I understand. I think they’re mostly here, too, by the way. I see them, a lot of them right in front of me.”

Trump also said he has made up his mind about whether he will run for president again in 2024 — but he is not ready to reveal the answer.

Asked by Sean Hannity whether he knows what he plans to do, Trump responded, “yes.”

The response came after Hannity was met with cheers when he posed the question to the audience of whether they would like Trump to stage a political comeback.

Trump is slated to be in Sarasota, Florida over the July 4 weekend to headline a “45 Fest.”

