Trump on Pfizer: ‘I could see the dollar signs in their eyes’; Washington hospital denying transplants to unvaxxed

Former President Donald Trump on Aug. 18 said booster-shot boosting by Big Pharma for its coronavirus vaccines illustrates how greed is pushing a portion of the inoculation agenda.

“You know what? That sounds to me like a money-making operation for Pfizer,” Trump told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. “Think of the money involved. An extra shot — that’s tens of billions of dollars. How good a business is that? If you’re a pure businessman, and you say, ‘you know what, let’s give them another shot, that’s another ten billion dollars of money coming in.’ The whole thing is just crazy.”

Trump, after lauding coronavirus vaccines in a Fox interview, says the booster shot plan "sounds to me like a money-making operation for Pfizer." pic.twitter.com/Naz2MZhHGJ — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) August 18, 2021

“You know, when these first came out, they were good for life,” Trump continued. “Then they were good for a year or two. And I could see the writing on the wall. I could see the dollar signs in their eyes — of that guy that runs Pfizer. You know, the guy that announced the day after the election that he had the vaccine. But we knew that, and I knew that, and the people knew that.”

Interestingly, Bartiromo was one of numerous Fox News on-air personalities to publicly declare they had gotten the vaccine when the network conducted an all-out pro-vaccination blitz earlier this summer. Vax producer Moderna’s CEO Stephane Bancel appeared on her show in April and stated that booster shots were to be expected as a follow-up to the original jab.

“The variant is going to be the big question in terms of boosting,” Bancel elaborated to Bartiromo. “One thing to think about is natural immunity. When you get infected, you make antibodies or [when] you get vaccinated and make antibodies, over time the level of antibodies going to go down, that is normal and natural. Over time boosts are going to be required, it is too early to know how frequently because we don’t have enough data.”

Booster shots “are going to be really important to keep the country safe and open and we are working very hard,” Bancel added. “In 30 days, Moderna developed a variant boost for the South African strain. We published data this week showing it works very well in animals, we’ll have human data very soon.”

Gee, they knew it all along.

Bancel seems to have laid out to Bartiromo four months ago what Trump just related. Vaccines cause greater dangers from virus variants. Big corporations that produced the vaccines then get to roll out multiple booster shots to deal with these various variants that become a problem due to the original vaccine product.

This would seem to be another very good reason to avoid the experimental vaccinations altogether, and so perhaps it is not surprising to learn about the latest brutal coercive method being deployed to bully wary Americans into acquiescence.

From an Aug. 18 article posted by KTTH Radio in Seattle’s Jason Rantz Show:

The University of Washington Medical Center denied organ transplants to patients who refuse a COVID vaccine as early as June 2021. And hospital officials refuse to answer basic questions about their policy.

In fact, they won’t even directly acknowledge they have a policy.

The Rantz Show detailed the harrowing corner one desperate patient was backed into:

After a disagreement over mask use, [heart transplant hopeful Sam] Allen says his doctor called him.

“The cardiologist called me and we had a discussion, and he informed me that, ‘well, you’re going to have to get a vaccination to get a transplant.’ And I said, ‘well that’s news to me. And nobody’s ever told me that before.’ And he says, ‘yeah, that’s our policy,’” Allen recalled.

Allen said he told the doctor he would not get vaccinated.

A few days later, Allen said he received a letter dated June 7, 2021. It informed him that he was pulled from the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) waiting list for a heart.

“Your name has been removed from the waitlist at the University of Washington Medical Center. This was done in follow-up to your recent conversation with providers regarding the heart transplant selection committee’s concerns about compliance with COVID-19-related policies and recommendations,” the letter reads. “We can re-assess you for reinstatement on the waiting list should the compliance concerns resolve in the future or, if you wish, refer you to another center for evaluation in the meantime.”

It was signed by UW Medicine and the Cardiac Transplant/Advanced Heart Failure Therapies Selection Committee.

The Rantz Show says hospital officials would not give them a straight answer about any official policy on the issue.

“Our physicians work with their patients to make a determination regarding vaccine recommendations and requirements, including COVID-19 vaccination, based on the risk factors of the individual patient and degree of immunosuppression they will experience,” a hospital spokeswoman blandly told the program.

Allen challenged the decision and got the following response:

Bo Secord, assistant director of patient relations, said they received his letter and that it was shared with “appropriate leadership.” But they weren’t budging.

“As your provider noted, they are happy to re-evaluate should you change your mind,” Secord wrote.

Putting these two news items together spells out an especially appalling threat to all American citizens. Giant corporations motivated by profit dream of having their endless product offerings being made mandatory for hundreds of millions of people. And they have all the major forces of ruling society – employers, stores, hospitals, airlines, etc. – at their disposal lining up to enforce that mandate.

“Find a new employer” if you don’t want to get the vaccine, South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem blustered on July 31.

And find a new organ on your own when the hospital won’t provide care to you. Or just die. The forces of compulsion grow more ominous by the day.

