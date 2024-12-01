Trump ‘not safe now,’ Putin warns in statement

by WorldTribune Staff, December 1, 2024 Real World News



Pointing to the “moral decline” of the U.S. political system, Russian leader Vladimir Putin suggested that President-elect Donald Trump “is not safe” as Inauguration Day approaches.

“What was most striking … was not even that absolutely uncivilized means of struggle were used against Trump, absolutely uncivilized, up to and including attempted murder, and more than once,” Putin said at a press conference in Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Putin, who has been accused of targeting his political enemies, then added: “By the way, in my opinion, he is not safe now.”

Taking questions for over an hour before departing from the CTSO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) Summit, Puting decried how Trump was treated in the run-up to the 2024 election.

“The biggest thing for me was that while attacking [Trump] as part of the election campaign, they not only subjected him to humiliating, unfounded judicial proceedings but also bashed his family, his children too. Even common thugs don’t do that here,” Putin said.

Putin described the attacks on Trump as beyond gangster since they “don’t target women and children but leave them alone.”

He continued: “It’s men that fight with each other. But these people did target [the family]. It’s just vile, another clear sign of the moral decline of the current U.S. political system.”

Putin told reporters he has faith that Trump, after going through “such a serious test” to “return to the White House,” will “come up with a solution” as the Russia-Ukraine war rages on.

As for Joe Biden, Putin slammed the man occupying the White House until Jan. 20 of creating “additional difficulties” for the incoming administration — notably by allowing Ukraine to fire longer-range ATACMS missiles into Russia.

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!