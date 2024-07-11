Trump mocks Clooney, reminds Pelosi that ‘hiding evidence is a crime’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 11, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



In a guest essay in The New York Times on Wednesday, Danny Ocean, oops, George Clooney called on Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 election.

“It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate,” Clooney wrote.

“Was he tired? Yes. A cold? Maybe. But our party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people didn’t see what we just saw. We’re all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump term that we’ve opted to ignore every warning sign,” he continued.

Legacy media has been taking Clooney very seriously, reportedly pointing out that the actor ran the essay by Barack Obama, who did not object.

Who wrote Clooney’s op-ed? He is an actor. And Obama has been just fine with working his agenda on foreign and domestic policy with sleepwalking Joe at the helm. The issue, it seems, is not how this drama plays out but accountability for the hundreds of actors deceiving the American public.

Dramas sometimes have comedic interludes.

CNN White House correspondent Kayla Tausche reported that, according to a Biden campaign official, Clooney is the one who lacked stamina.

“Biden aides point to an aggressive travel schedule in the coming weeks. He’s set to go to Michigan on Friday, Nevada next week, as well as an aggressive fundraising schedule with events planned in Texas and Colorado and two in California as proof that he is not going anywhere,” Tausche told host Jake Tapper.

Tausche added: “And in response to those comments from George Cooney, Jake, a campaign official who attended that Los Angeles fundraiser tells me that George Clooney left three hours before the president. So clearly the gloves are off.”

After a pause, Tapper asked, “What does that mean, George Clooney left three hours earlier? What‘s the point?”

Tausche responded, “The point of that is to suggest that Biden’s stamina is better than Clooney‘s and Clooney didn‘t have eyes on the entire event. That‘s the response to the Clooney op-ed.”

“Okay,” Tapper responded seemingly holding back a chuckle.

GOP candidate and former President Donald Trump said of Clooney’s dissertation:

So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act. He’s turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are. What does Clooney know about anything? He uses the Democrat “talking point” that Biden, the WORST President in the history of the United States, has “saved our Democracy.” No, Crooked Joe was the one who WEAPONIZED Law Enforcement against his political Opponent, who created the most devastating INFLATION in the history of our Country, who Embarrassed our Nation in Afghanistan, and whose crazy Open Border Policy has allowed millions of people to illegally pour into our Country, many from prisons and mental institutions. Crooked Joe Biden didn’t save our Democracy, he brought our Democracy to its knees. Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!

Earlier Wednesday, longtime Biden supporter Gordon Gecko, oops, Michael Douglas, told The View that he felt Clooney’s essay was “a valid point.”

“I’m deeply, deeply concerned,” Douglas said. “Especially, it’s difficult because the Democrats have a big bench, they’ve got a lot of heavy hitters, a lot of talent.”

Clooney warned in his essay: “We are not going to win in November with this president. On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate. This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and congress member and governor that I’ve spoken with in private. Every single one, irrespective of what he or she is saying publicly.”

What about ex-presidents?

Publicly, Obama has remained mostly silent about his former vice president. He issued a vague statement of support after Biden’s debate disaster.

“Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself,” said Obama, adding that “so much is at stake in November.”

Obama’s old White House operatives and some of his most ardent supporters in Congress are not holding back.

“You can’t say that the future of American democracy is at stake and then tell anyone concerned about the debate last night to stop bed wetting or grow a spine,” former Obama spokesman Tommy Vietor posted on X. “It’s … insulting to people who care deeply about the country and know how much is on the line.”

Ben Rhodes, Obama’s former deputy national security adviser, posted on X: “Just think about what that debate looked like to people and leaders around the world.”

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a longtime ally of Obama, said Biden should complete the NATO summit and then reconsider his plans to run for re-election.

“It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run. We’re all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short,” Pelosi said on MSNBC. “Let’s just hold off until we see how we go this week.”

Who besides well-paid news “personalities” listen closely to Nancy Pelosi? Trump posted on Truth Social:

Crazy Nancy Pelosi is more of a cognitive mess than Sleepy Crooked Joe. She also suffers from a terminal case of TDS, Trump Derangement Syndrome. She is a total nut job, who impeached me TWICE, and lost. Now I see her going around, barely, and saying that I am a threat to Democracy. No, this is just Radical Left Democrat Disinformation, which is all that they’re good at. She’s trying to convince anyone that will listen that Crooked Joe is a mental giant, and in great form, which everyone knows, he is not. She’s just continuing the LIE to the American People. Crazy Nancy is a threat to Democracy, a very sick one — And remember, she took full responsibility for not doing her job on Jan 6. It was her fault, and I’d like to thank her daughter for supplying the tape of Nancy’s “confession,” but what took so long? Hiding evidence is a crime!

